Mizuho Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Broadcom

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.
