Mizuho Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Broadcom

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.