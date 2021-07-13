Cancel
BoE removes restrictions on bank dividends

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England has removed restrictions on bank dividend payouts introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as the sector remains "well-capitalised" and "resilient". In March 2020, the Bank told lenders such as HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds to suspend dividends and share buybacks until the end of 2020. It also recommended the scrapping of bonuses for senior staff.

