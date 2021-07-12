Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

Traffic Pattern Upgrades Coming To Southwest Hoboken

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, HUDSON COUNTY TO INITIATE TRAFFIC PATTERN UPGRADES, VISION ZERO IMPROVEMENTS IN SOUTHWEST HOBOKEN. Beginning this week, construction will begin on traffic circulation upgrades planned for 2nd Street, Paterson Avenue, and Marshall Street. The circulation upgrades are being implemented as part of a one-year pilot program initiated by the Bhalla administration and Hudson County aimed at reducing traffic congestion in southwest Hoboken. The traffic circulation changes include:

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Cars
Hoboken, NJ
Traffic
Jersey City, NJ
Traffic
Hoboken, NJ
Government
Hudson County, NJ
Traffic
Hudson County, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Government
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Nj Transit#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Patterns#Bright View Engineering#Transportation#The City Council#County#Nj Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. economy grows solidly in second quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.5% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP....

Comments / 0

Community Policy