Dose deliveries for new order expected to occur from October 2021 through April 2022. NEW YORK AND MAINZ, GERMANY, July 23, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022. This brings the total number of doses to be supplied by the companies to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million. In a separate announcement on June 10, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech shared plans to provide the U.S. government with 500 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for donation to the world's poorest nations.