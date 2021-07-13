Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

By Erin McCarty
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School will be back in session in about a month across Louisiana. What will be the mask requirement in schools across the state?. Fox 8 Live in New Orleans reported facemasks will not be required at schools for those who have been vaccinated. This report indicated those students or teachers who have not gotten the shot would be be required to wear a mask. That includes youngsters under age 12 who can not get the vaccine. But Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News this is not accurate.

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Webster Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
County
Webster Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Systems#School Districts#Louisiana Schools#Keel News#Cdc#Bossier Parish#Desoto Parish Dates#Jefferson Parish#Lake Charles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Data Projects How Long COVID Spike Will Last In Louisiana

The Indian variant of COVID-19, also known as the "Delta variant", is causing a lot of panic in the United States. From renewed calls for lockdowns, the parents threatening to not send their kids to school in the fall, this new Indian variant has a lot of national attention right now in the US.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

To the People Driving Behind Us in Arkansas Yesterday, I’m Sorry!

Let me tell you what led up to this apology. Yesterday, some friends and I took off early in the morning for a quick day trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas. We love to go tubing/floating on the Caddo River. We generally float from just south of the dam down to the take-out point roughly four miles downriver at River Rats. It was so hot that we had to stop and get into the water to cool off about every half mile. It sounds like I'm complaining, but I'm truly not. I'm just setting the stage. Because I drive a truck, we usually take it on trips like this to stow everyone's equipment. Well, by the time we got off the river, we were done. The heat had sucked up every bit of energy we had.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Mayor: How to Protect the City from the Surging Delta Variant

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins talks about the options he's considering to help fight the surge in COVID Delta variant cases around the state and locally. "Everything is on the table right now to prevent us from going backwards," says the Mayor, referring to what he - or other city leaders - can do to slow the spread. "But the way we know that we can protect ourselves...to look around and know that the areas with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest hospitalizations, if everybody does the right thing and gets vaccinated or wearing a mask while we're out, but right now it doesn't look like that's what's happening, so lawmakers have to consider measures to keep our community safe.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Investigating Another Murder

One man has died in a shooting in north Shreveport. The shooting happened just before 11am Wednesday morning at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 32-year-old Patrick Goines of Shreveport. He was shot while at a convenience store at that location. He was shot several times. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Posted by
Kiss Country 93.7

This is the ‘Most Shreveport’ Thing of 2021. And It’s Not the Wall

I suppose that the idea of "The Wall" was borne of the desire for peace and quiet. And not wanting a margarita-infused driver to take out your mailbox. Montrose is the narrow side street that runs between Line Avenue and Dillingham, splitting the parking lots of Superior Grill and the old Pizza Rev (now Line Ave. Pie & Brew Co.). And after an evening of good food and friendship at one of the those two locations, many patrons headed east would decide it was easier to drive down Montrose, then take a left on Dillingham, which runs into Pierremont about 600 yards later.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Gives Wife the Ultimate Gift of Love

A Shreveport couple knows what love is all about. Brandy Allen and her hubby, LeVar Allen have tested their wedding vows all the way through a near death experience. Back in April, Brandy contracted the coronavirus. She got really sick and almost lost her battle. The virus attacked her kidneys and she was not going to make it without a kidney transplant. That's when the love of her life stepped in and volunteered to give up one of his kidneys for her. But he didn't tell her about his plan right away.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Delta Variant Rise in Louisiana – OMV Says Mask Up or Go Online

I think it's safe to say that at this point, pretty much everyone in Louisiana is tired of having to deal with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming above our heads - especially when our own Governor John Bell Edwards just announced that we basically lost 4 months of progress in the fight against the dreaded disease that has been holding our state (and the world, for that matter) in it's unforgiving grip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy