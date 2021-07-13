Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

Let me tell you what led up to this apology. Yesterday, some friends and I took off early in the morning for a quick day trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas. We love to go tubing/floating on the Caddo River. We generally float from just south of the dam down to the take-out point roughly four miles downriver at River Rats. It was so hot that we had to stop and get into the water to cool off about every half mile. It sounds like I'm complaining, but I'm truly not. I'm just setting the stage. Because I drive a truck, we usually take it on trips like this to stow everyone's equipment. Well, by the time we got off the river, we were done. The heat had sucked up every bit of energy we had.