Hope, AR

Lamonza Tolliver and Lincoln Conway, Jr. Arrested For Terroristic Act

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8, 2021 at approximately 9:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Lamonza Tolliver, 37, of Hope, AR and charged him with terroristic act and possession of firearms by certain persons. Officers of the Hope Police Department also arrested Lincoln Conway Jr., 22, of Hope, AR and charged him with terroristic act. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of West Avenue E St. in Hope, AR. Tolliver and Conway were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.-

