Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Announces First Sale of ORPATHYSÂ® in China; Triggers $25M Milestone Payment from AstraZeneca

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that one of the Company's drugstores, Daguan store has been selected as one of the first batch of four-star livelihood pharmaceutical service stations in Hangzhou. Over 60 local government officers and practitioners attended a celebration ceremony the Company held on July 8, 2021, including Mr. Jianjun Fan, Director of Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, Mr. Jianxiang Lu, Deputy Director of Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, Mr. Jinzhou He, Head of Hangzhou Certification Inspection Department at Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, and Mr. Qiang Wang, Head of Hangzhou Drug Circulation Department at Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau.