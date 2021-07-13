Cancel
Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Announces First Sale of ORPATHYSÂ® in China; Triggers $25M Milestone Payment from AstraZeneca

 14 days ago

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) announces the first commercial sale in China of ORPATHYSÂ® (savolitinib), HUTCHMED's oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase, which occurred on July 12, 2021. This follows less than three weeks after the June 22, 2021 approval of ORPATHYSÂ® in China...

