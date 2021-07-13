Cancel
CBB Bancorp (CBBI) Appoints Martin Feuer to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Martin Feuer has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company's subsidiary bank. The appointment to each of the Boards is effective as of July 8, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

