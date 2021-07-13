Tesla (TSLA) Will Release Q2'21 Results On July 26th After the Market Closes
Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.www.streetinsider.com
