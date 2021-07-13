Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tesla (TSLA) Will Release Q2'21 Results On July 26th After the Market Closes

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Wall Street#Tsla#Streetinsider Premium#Investor Relations#Company#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared 12.2% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Up 1%, Tesla Makes History with Its Q2 Net Profit Exceeding $1B

With Tesla hitting a record Q2 net profit, the company is making an optimistic prognosis for the upcoming future. It expects a 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. On Monday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Q2 2021 earnings report. The company has blown away Wall Street expectations, with incredible numbers it showed in the report. According to Tesla, its Q2 net profit has totaled $1.1 billion USD for the first time in its history.
Marketsteslarati.com

Tesla Q2 2021 earnings results: What to expect

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to post its second-quarter financial results later today after markets close. A live Q&A session would be held by Tesla’s management at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET), which would allow the company to discuss several key developments in its projects, as well as potential headwinds that investors could expect for the coming quarters.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TESSCO Technologies earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On July 27, TESSCO Technologies will report Q1 earnings. Analysts predict TESSCO Technologies will release losses per share of $0.200. Follow TESSCO Technologies stock price in real-time here. On July 27, TESSCO Technologies will be reporting latest earnings. 1 analyst estimates that TESSCO Technologies will report losses of $0.200 per...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Entegris's earnings

On July 27, Entegris is presenting Q2 earnings. Wall Street analysts expect Entegris will be reporting earnings per share of $0.795. Go here to follow Entegris stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On July 27, Entegris will report earnings from the most recent quarter. 10 analysts estimate earnings of...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Oiln (OLN) PT Raised to $69 at Stifel

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on Oiln (NYSE: OLN) to $69.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after updating estimates ahead of Q2 to reflect continued strong Chlor-Alkali and Epoxy fundamentals. The analyst...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wedbush Reviews Tesla (TSLA) as it Prepares for 2Q Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) prepares to report its 2Q earnings on 7/26, the Street is focused on issues that have burdened the stock so far this year. Wedbush analyst, Daniel Ives says that this year shares have underperformed as the trifecta of: 1) increasing EV competition, 2) China PR/safety issues negatively impacting demand, and 3) the chip shortage overhang. Wedbush gives TSLA an Outperform rating and a $1,000 price target.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Raises Estimates on Tesla (TSLA)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney reiterated a Buy rating and $860.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) while raising our EPS estimate for 2021 on higher vehicle pricing. Looking into 2022/2023 estimates increase on higher unit sales driven by the Model Y.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Jonas Offers Thoughts on Tesla's (TSLA) New FSD Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) began offering its 'Full Self-Driving' (FSD) subscription to owners of vehicles with FSD computer 3.0 or above for $199 per month (upgrading from autopilot) or $99 month (upgrading from enhanced autopilot). Morgan Stanley analyst, Adam Jonas, said that the monthly subscription upgrade fee of $199 is substantially higher than one would have expected.
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Up 1%, Tesla Earnings Expected to Rise Over 100% for Q2 with Over 200K Vehicles Delivered

Among several points expected to be raised during the upcoming earnings call for Tesla, investors may see a more than 88% increase from the same period last year. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may rise impressively for the second quarter-ended June when the company publishes its official earnings report. Over the past three years, Tesla stock usually performs better than expected in the week before earnings. This is because investors are usually upbeat about the upcoming report.
CarsStreetInsider.com

Consumer Report Experts Criticize Tesla's (TSLA) Lack of Safeguards in Harsh FSD Beta V9 Review

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Last week Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) beta software to current customers. Since then, reports from owners have gained the attention of researchers and safety experts who have expressed concerns about the system's performance and safety. Consumer advocate group Consumer Reports (CR) plans to independently test the software update soon. However, CR car safety experts are worried that Tesla continues to use vehicle owners as beta testers. They believe that this strategy puts others on the road at risk.
StocksInvestorPlace

TSLA Stock: 7 Things Tesla Investors Need to Watch for in Q2 Earnings

Investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have seen some of the most prolific returns this past decade has had to offer. Indeed, the rising prevalence of electric vehicles and Tesla’s early-mover advantage in this sector is something to behold. Of course, each quarterly earnings report is a big deal to Tesla aficionados....
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

What do the Fundamentals Predict for Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock?

TSLA receives a weak valuation score of 6 from InvestorsObserver's analysis. Our proprietary scoring system considers the overall health of the company by looking at the stock's price, earnings, and growth rate to determine if it represents a good value. TSLA holds a better value than 6% of stocks at its current price. Investors who are focused on long-term growth through buy-and-hold investing will find the Valuation Rank especially relevant when allocating their assets.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Prelim. Q2 Results Beat Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Elon Musk Laid Into Apple (AAPL) During Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 Earnings Call

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported Q2 earnings yesterday after the market close. As a regular practice, CEO Elon Musk took part in the earnings call after the report was published to share more information on his EV company's performance in the prior quarter.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

BHP (BHP) Gains After Striking a Deal to Supply Tesla (TSLA) With Nickel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of BHP (NYSE: BHP) are up in the pre-open Thursday after closing over 3% higher in the Australian trading session. The mining giant confirmed a deal to supply electric vehicle (EV)...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy