Zoox Smart Data Reports Continued Boost in Online Traffic Connections During Q2, 2021
Following a successful first quarter, Zoox Smart Data (“Zoox”), an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, has released its second set of internet traffic results, which displays a further increase of online traffic connections as the travel industry begins to rebound. Measured from January 2 to June 30, the analytics were compiled from Zoox-enabled customer networks, including major travel and hospitality organizations from around the world.www.hospitalitynet.org
