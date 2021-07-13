Cancel
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard initiates coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT)

www.streetinsider.com

Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Starts Wendy's (WEN) at Buy

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort initiates coverage on Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN)
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Nyxoah SA (NYXH) at Buy

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block initiates coverage on Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $43.00. The analyst comments "The number of moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea patients is tremendous both here and abroad, and while CPAP likely remains the first-line therapy due to its non-surgical nature, compliance rates have been - and likely remain - sub optimal. This leaves a massive (we estimate $20+ billion) market opportunity for second-line therapies, with our diligence identifying hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS) as the preferred solution.To date, Inspire Medical has done a very effective job pioneering the HGNS market, securing reimbursement and training physicians. However, we believe we are only in the early innings of a very large market opportunity. Importantly, for Nyxoah's Genio system, our checks suggest the system's differentiated features and functionality will resonate with physicians,leading to high future adoption rates and market share gains that would imply upside to our 2024-2026 U.S revenue estimates. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $43 target price on Nyxoah SA shares."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts HepsiBurada (HEPS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Hanzade Kilickiran initiates coverage on HepsiBurada (NASDAQ: HEPS)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Starts Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson initiates coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce sales of $3.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 279.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts i3 Verticals (IIIV) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $34.00. The analyst comments "I3 has positioned itself to capitalize on the integration of software and payments. We expect 9.6% organic growth by FY23 with high-teens Adj. EBITDA growth over the next few years, but prefer a better entry point when management has more flexibility for M&A. Initiate EW with a $34 PT."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Owlet Inc. (OWLT) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee initiates coverage on Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Intapp, Inc (INTA) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani initiates coverage on Intapp, Inc (NASDAQ
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Announces Normerica Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Normerica Inc. ("Normerica"), a leading supplier of premium pet care products in North America. The transaction has closed effective today. Normerica,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts ironSource Ltd. (IS) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang initiates coverage on ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on ironSource Ltd. with an Outperform rating and $13 PT. We believe ironSource is a market leader in a fast-growing market, run by a highly effective management team, and is well positioned to take share in its existing market and expand its addressable market longer term (>$40B). We believe its product offerings are unique to customers based on their performance, sophistication, and innovation. Moreover, existing customers tend to use more of ironSource's expanding offering of services over time, driving substantial organic growth longer term. With new financing raised from the SPAC process, ironSource is also positioned to accelerate adtech industry consolidation through M&A. Our target assumes 21x FY22E sales of $670M."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Assumes Aclaris Therapeutis (ACRS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Aclaris Therapeutis (NASDAQ: ACRS) with a Buy rating
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $146,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Other large investors have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts BlueLinx (BXC) at Hold

Loop Capital analyst Jeff Stevenson initiates coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on BXC with a Hold rating as tough comps and cycle concerns, fairly or unfairly, limit near to mid-term catalysts until lumber prices bottom out. BXC has been a primary beneficiary of the sharp increase in residential demand which caused a supply/demand imbalance for materials such as lumber causing prices to spike late last summer. This led to robust sales and gross margin expansion in BXC's Structural Products business (40% of FY20 sales) since framing lumber represents 65-70% of segment sales. However, lumber prices have fallen ~60% since peaking in May, and while we expect strong 2Q21 earnings as YoY commodity pricing remained high during the quarter, BXC faces significant commodity risk starting in 2H21 even though management proactively ran low inventory levels and used consignment to mitigate risk. The company has also experienced some uncertainty around recent management changes as investors await to hear new CEO Dwight Gibson's future organic and inorganic growth strategy. Despite these headwinds, long-term investors looking beyond near-term commodity pricing pressures will find a lot to like about the company including its proven track record of organic growth and pricing execution in its higher valued Specialty Products business, heavy residential concentration, improving balance sheet, economies of scale advantage over local and regional competitors and long runway of M&A opportunities in the highly fragmented two-step distribution industry. In addition, the company istrading at the low end of its two-year 6x "“ 10x valuation.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Starts HighPeak Energy (HPK) at Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Nick Pope initiates coverage on HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) with a Buy rating
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Spruce Biosciences, an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tildacerfont for treatment of various hormonal imbalance-driven endocrinological conditions. Tildacerfont is a novel, orally bioavailable small molecule antagonist of the corticotropin-releasing factor type-1 (CRF1) receptor, which controls corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) signaling. CRF plays a pivotal role in the regulation of the so-called hypothalamic-pituitaryadrenal axis (HPA), the complex feedback interplay between the hypothalamus region and pituitary gland in the brain as well as the adrenal glands, which are situated atop the kidneys. The HPA axis controls an array of biological processes, including the physiological response to stress, digestion, metabolism, mood and emotions. Patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) exhibit deficiencies in one of the key enzymes required to synthesize the steroid hormone cortisol, which results in dysfunction of HPA axis signaling-notably, overactivation of the adrenal glands-and can alter development of primary or secondary sexual characteristics in some affected infants, children, or adults. CAH sufferers also exhibit hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), hyponatrenia (which can cause hypertension and water retention) and hyperkalemia (excess levels of potassium in the blood). CAH is considered one of the most common autosomal recessive disorders. We believe that tildacerfont may constitute a best-in-class treatment option for CAH and other hormonal disorders. Our rating is Buy with a 12-month price target of $30."

