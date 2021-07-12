Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look At Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson reveals a first look at Black Adam on social media in the form of a behind-the-scenes-set image. "On set. BLACK ADAM," Johnson posted on Instagram. "This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit) And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people."