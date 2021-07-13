Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miranda Lambert's name seems to be popping up on everyone else's songs but her own lately, but that figures to change soon. The "Settling Down" singer has a credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. She wrote a song called "Thought You Should Know" with Morgan Wallen. Ashely McBryde has talked about writing with Lambert in recent years, and recently, Lambert says, it's been Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson in the writing room with her.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Album#Hitmaker#Little Big Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
Musicwivr1017.com

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood To Perform At Live ‘CMA Summer Jam’ Concerts

Superstars like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have all signed on to perform at the Country Music Association's "CMA Summer Jam," a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 27th and Wednesday, July 28th. The live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
CelebritiesCMT

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam Set For CMA Summer Jam

Later this month, the Country Music Association will welcome nearly 20 of country music’s biggest stars for a two-night event at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, in lieu of its usual CMA Fest, which was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly-introduced CMA Summer Jam will be held...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert's Dad Showed off Impressive Voice in 2017 During Surprise Chicago Duet

Back in January 2017, Miranda Lambert brought her darling dad and fellow musician Anderson East onstage to join her for a very special performance in Chicago. The duet went down at a special tour rehearsal show at Chicago's famous Joe's Bar (aka Joe's on Weed Street). Lambert's dad and East joined her for a duet of the gospel song, "Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)." Mr. Lambert definitely stole the show and concertgoer Tricia Despres caught it all on video.
CelebritiesPopculture

Miranda Lambert Shares an Update on New Music

Miranda Lambert released her last solo album, Wildcard, in 2019, and according to the singer, her next project is closer than fans might think. During an appearance on a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights, Lambert opened up about all the co-writing she's been doing recently with other artists, including Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Celebritieswkml.com

Miranda Lambert’s Getting Back On The Road This Weekend

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road for a string of summer headlining dates, fairs, and festivals beginning Saturday (7/17) in Belmont, Ohio. Miranda’s confirmed summer dates include three nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and two nights at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, and festivals including Rock the South, A Night in the Country, Country Spirit, and Tortuga.
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.
Music995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert: Country Music’s Newest ‘Hat Act’

Since Miranda Lambert released her The Marfa Tapes album, she’s been donning a cowboy hat during several of her shows and at recent award shows. It’s like she is becoming country music’s latest “hat act.”. This morning (7/20), Miranda has been meeting with a new hat company, and it is...
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Miranda Lambert

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Miranda Lambert to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today's biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre!
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'

Miranda Lambert, a Lindale, Texas native, is one of the biggest superstars in country music alongside names like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, George Strait and Reba McEntire. From her debut album, Kerosene, to her latest project, The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she is on a constant blazing trail and has been since 2003 when she was a contestant on the show Nashville Star on the USA Network.
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals Summer Tour Dates for 2021

With country concert tours finally beginning again, Miranda Lambert won’t be left out of the fun. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has just shared the details of her own summer tour, which is now just around the corner. Although the run doesn’t have an official name, Lambert has 20 shows planned across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy