TFE Hotels’ Newest Adina Will Open In Cologne
TFE Hotels, will open its very first Adina branded apartment-style hotel in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region on July 15. The 171-key new-build Adina Apartment Hotel Cologne features spacious studios and apartment-style rooms, smart design and all the amenities needed to turn a hotel into a home away from home. Located on the banks of the Rhine River in the middle of the ultra-modern MesseCity, the hotel is also close to the Cologne Trade Fair entrance and the long-distance train station Messe/Deutz for both corporate and leisure travellers.www.hospitalitynet.org
