STR: Preliminary June Data For Beijing Hotels

hospitalitynet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since December 2019. The occupancy level came in lower than the previous two months due to new COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions in Guangdong, which impacted several markets including Beijing, but remained slightly above the levels seen in Q1 2021.

EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

STR: Canada hotel performance for June 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - Canada’s hotel industry reported its highest monthly performance levels since September 2020, according to STR‘s June 2021 data. Even with improvement from previous months, the country’s performance levels remained well below the pre-pandemic comparable of June 2019:. Occupancy: 36.5% (-50.5%) Average daily rate (ADR): CAD125.05 (-31.2%) Revenue...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

STR: U.K. Leading Europe In Hotel Occupancy Recovery

LONDON — The U.K. continues to lead Europe in hotel occupancy with four straight weeks above 60% in the metric, according to STR data through 18 July. “Demand is almost exclusively leisure-driven as the U.K. has benefitted from a successful vaccination program, a phased reopening and improved travel sentiment overall,” said Thomas Emanuel, STR’s Director. “Other countries are showing improvement in recent weeks for those very same reasons, but this is still far from a normal summer in Europe.’
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

STR: U.S. hotel results for week ending 17 July

U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 17 July. 11-17 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. - Occupancy: 71.0% (-8.7%) - Average daily rate (ADR): US$139.19 (+1.8%) - Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$98.87 (-7.1%) Despite a...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

For June U.S. Hotel Industry Reported Highest Monthly Occupancy and RevPAR Since October 2019

The U.S. hotel industry recorded its highest monthly occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) since October 2019, according to June 2021 data from STR. In addition to higher occupancy and RevPAR levels, ADR was the highest for any month since February 2020. While year-over-year percentage changes show significant increases because of comparison with a pandemic-affected period in 2020, the country’s performance levels remained below the pre-pandemic comparable of June 2019: occupancy (-9.8%), ADR (-4.0%) and RevPAR (-13.4%). To track recovery on a weekly basis, STR has launched a Market Recovery Monitor to index performance against the 2019 benchmark.
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

STR: June U.S. Hotel Occupancy, Rates Continue Recovery

The U.S. hotel industry in June continued a recovery still led by leisure travel, with occupancy and revenue per available room each at their highest point since October 2019, according to STR. Average daily rate in June continued to improve and was the highest it has been since February 2020.
EconomyTravelPulse

Data Shows Hotel Occupancy in US Continues to Improve

A new study found that hotel occupancy in the United States improved week over week and the average daily rates (ADR) were the highest on record. According to information from hotel industry data analysis company STR for the week of July 4-10, occupancy at U.S. hotels and resorts was 67.2 percent, down 9.3 percent from the comparable week in 2019.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 10 July 2021 - STR

Following the normal pre-4th of July slump, U.S. industry occupancy rebounded to 67.2% for the week ending 10 July 2021. While this was good news, the gain was much less than expected as weekly demand improved 3% to 26 million. In the same week of 2019, demand increased 13% week over week, and occupancy hit 74%. We believe this illustrates the continued shortfall in business and group demand that in normal times would have supplemented seasonal leisure demand. Daily occupancy peaked again on Saturday at 80%, which was the fourth time this year that Saturday’s occupancy was above 80%. Sunday, 4 July occupancy (66%) was solid but not as strong as on Memorial Day Sunday (68%). Despite the higher Sunday occupancy, weekday occupancy was virtually unchanged from the previous week (+0.2 points) and 2.6 points lower from its high three weeks ago. On a total-room-inventory basis (TRI), which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, weekly occupancy was 64.7%.
BusinessLodging

STR: U.S. Hotel ADR Reached Highest Level on Record

ADR: $139.84 (up 5.4 percent) RevPAR: $93.99 (down 4.4 percent) Inflation aside, STR analysts note that hoteliers are taking advantage of pent-up leisure demand and higher spending travelers while trying to counter staffing shortages and rising operational costs in some regions. Additionally, with demand mostly transient, the usual lowering effect of discounted group rates at the higher end of the market is not occurring. Most of the higher ADR performances are outside of the major metro markets.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel distribution and the pandemic: the travel chessboard

In the past 15 months, the hotel industry has suffered one of the most significant losses in gross booking quantity ever. However, despite volumes in 2020 being 69% lower than the previous year, we have been monitoring the reservation types, channels and rates to gain insights into trends that could help hotels plan the recovery.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on better-than-expected June retail sales data

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.
Real Estatehotelnewsresource.com

For June Beijing's Hotel Industry Reported Lower Occupancy but Higher Room Rates

Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since December 2019. The occupancy level came in lower than the previous two months due to new COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions in Guangdong, which impacted several markets including Beijing, but remained slightly above the levels seen in Q1 2021.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Market Report Beijing

The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since December 2019. continue reading →. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since November 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since November 2020. continue reading →
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 9 July 2021

The Japan-based Pokémon Company announced that they are opening Pokémon Wonder, a new limited-time theme park settled in a forest that has been left untouched for 20 years. The nature park is built on a 4,500-square-metre forest, located behind Yomiuriland, the largest amusement park in Tokyo. It is expected to open from 17 July 2021 to 3 April 2022. Within the park, there will be grasslands, bamboo groves and a wide variety of flora with miniature Pokémon figures. Instead of computer-animated images or stuffed animals, the Pokémon statues are hand-crafted from organic materials such as wood and leaves. The park’s main attraction will be an immersive nature adventure, where guests are tasked as a Pokémon researcher to spot over 50 different kinds of Pokémon statues within the park, with the help of print-out clues. According to the official website, up to six guests will be allowed to participate in the adventure at the same time for 90 minutes, where they will look for Pokémon in three different areas, the Wonderfield, Ancient Stone Wall, and Whispering Bamboo Grove.
Hawaii Stateeturbonews.com

Hawaii hotels revenue up substantially in June 2021

It’s a positive sign to see Hawaii hotel accommodations statewide reporting an upward rise, knowing how many local workers and families are benefiting from the return of the domestic market. Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide rose to $387.7 million in June. Maui County hotels led the counties in June. Through...
Economyspglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Malaysia ranks among China's top gasoline importers in June

Participants await H2 export quota allocation of about 9.5 mil mt. China's gasoline exports to Malaysia recovered to 204,200 mt in June from just 8,500 mt in May, making it the second biggest recipient of Chinese outflows in the month, showed detailed data released July 21 by the General Administration of Customs.
EnvironmentTelegraph

China cancels flights, moves ships as typhoon approaches

BEIJING (AP) — Airline flights were canceled in eastern China and cargo ships were ordered out of the area Saturday as Typhoon In-fa churned toward the mainland after dumping rain on Taiwan. In-fa was forecast to hit the coast of Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon or evening,...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 9 July 2021

Bankinter launches Victoria Hotels & Resorts with 8-hotel portfolio acquisition from Meliá. Spanish bank Bankinter has acquired a 1,945-room portfolio of eight hotels from operator Meliá Hotels International by taking a majority stake in a deal that values the new venture at a reported €203.9 million (€105,000 per room). The deal also involved investor GMA and a small number of Bankinter’s high-net-worth clients and institutional investors. The transaction includes six hotels owned by Meliá and participation in a company that owns another two. Meliá will continue to operate the properties and will also hold a 7.5% stake in the new company. The hotels included in the deal are: Gran Meliá Victoria (Mallorca), Meliá Tamarindos (Gran Canaria), Meliá Granada, Sol Beach House Menorca, Meliá Salinas (Lanzarote), Innside Bosque (Mallorca), Meliá Atlanterra (Cadiz) and Innside Zaragoza. Six of the properties are expected to undergo major renovations, with an expected capex investment of more than €125 million. The new company will be known as Victoria Hotels & Resorts.

