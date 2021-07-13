Standard Hotels announces the promotion of Elli Jafari to Managing Director of The Standard, London. Jafari joined the hotel as General Manager in August 2018, ahead of its opening in July 2019. Since opening, the hotel has received numerous awards for its design, hospitality and food - its 10th-floor restaurant Decimo is now a destination in itself. Over the last two years The Standard, London has also played host to some of the City's most iconic events and celebrations.