Edward E. Snoeks

The Japan-based Pokémon Company announced that they are opening Pokémon Wonder, a new limited-time theme park settled in a forest that has been left untouched for 20 years. The nature park is built on a 4,500-square-metre forest, located behind Yomiuriland, the largest amusement park in Tokyo. It is expected to open from 17 July 2021 to 3 April 2022. Within the park, there will be grasslands, bamboo groves and a wide variety of flora with miniature Pokémon figures. Instead of computer-animated images or stuffed animals, the Pokémon statues are hand-crafted from organic materials such as wood and leaves. The park’s main attraction will be an immersive nature adventure, where guests are tasked as a Pokémon researcher to spot over 50 different kinds of Pokémon statues within the park, with the help of print-out clues. According to the official website, up to six guests will be allowed to participate in the adventure at the same time for 90 minutes, where they will look for Pokémon in three different areas, the Wonderfield, Ancient Stone Wall, and Whispering Bamboo Grove.