Edward E. Snoeks

hospitalitynet.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience in Asia and Europe, Edward E. Snoeks, will take charge of the new bleisure hotel Meliá Chiang Mai. Snoeks joins Meliá Chiang Mai after managing the pre-opening of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok & The Residences and working as both Thailand's regional general manager and general manager of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

Lifestylecaribjournal.com

The Caribbean’s Top Hotel Investment Conference Is Back

It’s long been the top hotel investment conference in the Caribbean: CHRIS, the Burba Hotel Network’s Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit. CHRIS is returning for 2021 with a two-day event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. (Here’s how to attend). To learn more about...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Zleep Hotels Is Coming To Lausanne In 2023

Welcome to Lake Geneva! Deutsche Hospitality has plans for a further Zleep Hotel in Switzerland. The Zleep Hotel Lausanne in the municipality of Chavannes-près-Renens is the second venture to be announced in addition to the Zleep Hotel Zurich Kloten. It is scheduled to open for business in 2023. The new hotel will form part of a mixed-use concept including 300 student apartments, 30 further residential units, retail outlets, offices and public car parks. Deutsche Hospitality will be introducing its economy brand to a country in which it already maintains a presence in the form of the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère Davos. Two IntercityHotels are also in the planning pipeline - the IntercityHotel Zurich Airport and the IntercityHotel Geneva Airport.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Centara Confirms Management Agreement For Al Hail Waves Hotel In Oman

Hailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts and Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction (ISAHC) announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Al Hail Waves managed by Centara. The management of the 64-key existing property will come into effect on 1st January 2022, after which Centara will...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel distribution and the pandemic: the travel chessboard

In the past 15 months, the hotel industry has suffered one of the most significant losses in gross booking quantity ever. However, despite volumes in 2020 being 69% lower than the previous year, we have been monitoring the reservation types, channels and rates to gain insights into trends that could help hotels plan the recovery.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Jordi Vallѐs Blistin

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, Newport's luxurious coastal retreat and celebrated vintage mansion, is delighted to announce Jordi Vallѐs Blistin as General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 20 years of luxury experience, Vallѐs will oversee all operations for the iconic downtown property as it unveils a striking top-to-bottom transformation this summer.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Antony Wong

At Wharf Hotels in Harbour City, Kowloon, Hong Kong (SAR) Wharf Hotels has appointed Antony Wong as Group Director Rooms. Antony will lead Wharf Hotel's rooms division, focusing on operations, brand standards and initiating strategies and programmes to enhance service and operations. He will report to Thomas Salg, Vice President...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 9 July 2021

Bankinter launches Victoria Hotels & Resorts with 8-hotel portfolio acquisition from Meliá. Spanish bank Bankinter has acquired a 1,945-room portfolio of eight hotels from operator Meliá Hotels International by taking a majority stake in a deal that values the new venture at a reported €203.9 million (€105,000 per room). The deal also involved investor GMA and a small number of Bankinter’s high-net-worth clients and institutional investors. The transaction includes six hotels owned by Meliá and participation in a company that owns another two. Meliá will continue to operate the properties and will also hold a 7.5% stake in the new company. The hotels included in the deal are: Gran Meliá Victoria (Mallorca), Meliá Tamarindos (Gran Canaria), Meliá Granada, Sol Beach House Menorca, Meliá Salinas (Lanzarote), Innside Bosque (Mallorca), Meliá Atlanterra (Cadiz) and Innside Zaragoza. Six of the properties are expected to undergo major renovations, with an expected capex investment of more than €125 million. The new company will be known as Victoria Hotels & Resorts.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 9 July 2021

The Japan-based Pokémon Company announced that they are opening Pokémon Wonder, a new limited-time theme park settled in a forest that has been left untouched for 20 years. The nature park is built on a 4,500-square-metre forest, located behind Yomiuriland, the largest amusement park in Tokyo. It is expected to open from 17 July 2021 to 3 April 2022. Within the park, there will be grasslands, bamboo groves and a wide variety of flora with miniature Pokémon figures. Instead of computer-animated images or stuffed animals, the Pokémon statues are hand-crafted from organic materials such as wood and leaves. The park’s main attraction will be an immersive nature adventure, where guests are tasked as a Pokémon researcher to spot over 50 different kinds of Pokémon statues within the park, with the help of print-out clues. According to the official website, up to six guests will be allowed to participate in the adventure at the same time for 90 minutes, where they will look for Pokémon in three different areas, the Wonderfield, Ancient Stone Wall, and Whispering Bamboo Grove.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Bangkok Airways to restart international flying

The resumption comes as Thailand progressively reopens to international visitors despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. Bangkok Airways plans to resume international flying for the first time in 16 months to help support Thailand’s efforts to kickstart inbound tourism. Flights between Samui International (USM), located on the island of Ko...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Thailand’s Los Angeles Office Organize Virtual Marketplace

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Los Angeles office will host its 4th Annual Virtual Marketplace – The Americas Chapter on July 28 and 29, 2021 to connect travel professionals with a robust variety of Thailand’s top tourism attractions and suppliers. Open to buyers from the U.S., Canada and Latin America,...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Meets Leisure Travel Demand With Global Growth Among Luxury And Lifestyle Brands

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the sustained growth of several luxury and lifestyle brands including Alila, Andaz, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Park Hyatt, and Thompson Hotels – to meet the growing demand of the leisure travel market globally. With more than 35 properties expected to open across these brands through 2022, including eight that have already opened so far in 2021, this news comes as 78% of consumers indicated a desire to travel in 2021 to relieve the stresses of 2020 (Source: American Express Global Travel Trends Study – January 2021).
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
BoardingArea

Earn Quadruple IHG Rewards Points at avid Hotels 2021

The first hotel property of avid — which is one of the newer brands from InterContinental Hotels Group — opened in Oklahoma City in August of 2018; and you can benefit by earning quadruple IHG Rewards bonus points for qualifying stays at participating avid hotel properties through Tuesday, November 30, 2021…
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Cathay Pacific introduces Premium Economy on Dubai route

Passengers travelling between Dubai and Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific will soon experience the airline’s Premium Economy product with the roll out of the Airbus A350-900 on the route from August 6. The new aircraft with extra-wide cabins is configured in a three-class layout with 280 seats comprising 38 in...
Interior Designworldarchitecture.org

INSIDE 2021 shortlist reveals best interior designs around the world

World Festival of Interiors, a sister festival of World Architecture Festival (WAF), has announced its 2021 shortlist, revealing the best interior designs around the world. For those who have been inside the same four walls over lockdown, this year’s INSIDE shortlist is sure to sate the appetite for fresh ideas, inspiration and beautiful interiors, revealing over 100 of the very best designed bars, restaurants, hotels, workplaces and homes by some of the world’s foremost design and architecture firms.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

VINCI Airports Holds Concession for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport

VINCI Airports and the Haute-Savoie administrative department signed the concession contract for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport on Friday 23 July. Under the contract, VINCI Airports will hold the concession for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport for the next 15 years starting 1 January 2022 and be tasked with its management, operation, promotion and development.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Accor Announces The Signing Of SO/ Maldives

Accor, the leading international hotel operator in the Maldives, has signed a hotel management agreement with S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited and Wai Eco World Developer Pte. Ltd. (WEWD) to introduce SO/ Hotels & Resorts to this idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago. SO/ Maldives will showcase a selection of...

