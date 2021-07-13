STR: Preliminary June Data For London Hotels

Bankinter launches Victoria Hotels & Resorts with 8-hotel portfolio acquisition from Meliá. Spanish bank Bankinter has acquired a 1,945-room portfolio of eight hotels from operator Meliá Hotels International by taking a majority stake in a deal that values the new venture at a reported €203.9 million (€105,000 per room). The deal also involved investor GMA and a small number of Bankinter’s high-net-worth clients and institutional investors. The transaction includes six hotels owned by Meliá and participation in a company that owns another two. Meliá will continue to operate the properties and will also hold a 7.5% stake in the new company. The hotels included in the deal are: Gran Meliá Victoria (Mallorca), Meliá Tamarindos (Gran Canaria), Meliá Granada, Sol Beach House Menorca, Meliá Salinas (Lanzarote), Innside Bosque (Mallorca), Meliá Atlanterra (Cadiz) and Innside Zaragoza. Six of the properties are expected to undergo major renovations, with an expected capex investment of more than €125 million. The new company will be known as Victoria Hotels & Resorts.