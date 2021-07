Making your own ice pops is incredibly easy, fun, and meant for summertime. Plus, when you make your own, you know all of the ingredients that are in them. Once you've got a base popsicle recipe down, you can create all sorts of concoctions with creative add-ins to see you through the sizzling season. And this strawberry smoothie popsicle recipe from recipe developer Miriam Hahn is guaranteed to be a total crowd-pleaser. Made with fresh fruit and yogurt, it's a healthier alternative to your store-bought favorites, and the ingredients list is so short that you can make them in bulk so you never have to go without. The other great thing about this recipe is that your family will really love eating them for snack, and they'll love you for making them, too.