Italy World Cup winner Rino Gattuso was proud of Roberto Mancini's Euro2020 title winners this summer. The former Napoli coach says Italy won the final in the right way. He told Il Messaggero: "I was proud. We managed to take the cup not with our style. In the final it was England who played Italian style. Mancini instead took a different direction. "His intuition was surprising for us and for the opponents. Never seen in Azzurri a technical midfield like the one with (Nicolo) Barella, Jorginho, (Marco) Verratti, (Manuel) Locatelli and the others. Revolutionary and a winning move.