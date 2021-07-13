Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SPIN Sessions Presents: Tim Atlas

By SPIN Staff
Spin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Tim Atlas were an element, it’d be air. As swift as his style, Tim delivers music that gently invites listeners to explore his inner thoughts along with their own. There’s an ease and warmth to his sound that is achieved through his songwriting and composition capabilities, which allow him to create immersive and wholesome projects, such as his recent EP, QUOTA. This project showcases and capitalizes on his talent for storytelling and grooves, each song blending seamlessly to the last. Aside from perfecting his craft, Tim is on a constant mission to keep evolving his art to the next level in order to keep connecting to what makes him the strongest – his fans. Read along as the soulful singer-songwriter opens up about the origins of QUOTA, how he found inspiration in the midst of the pandemic, VR technology in music, and more. Check out his EP here.

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Music Technology#Christmas Music#Thanksgiving After#Vr Nfts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Arts
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSpin

SPIN Daybreaker: Peach Fuzz

Another whirlwind of a week is coming to a close and there’s lots to reflect on and hopefully learn from. Just like life, any themes explored through music can all be classified as moments to find something new and exciting about ourselves. This week, the roundup is the epitome of discovering music to discover yourself. It is an amalgamation of all the best emotions we encounter in this lifetime: angst, self-absorption, selflessness, curiosity, love, confusion, confidence, you get it. These artists are setting the new standards of music – that is, blurring the lines, doing what they want, and focusing their attention to expressing themselves wholeheartedly instead of trying to create more boundaries for creativity to adhere to. They’re truly making the industry embrace what it is to be brilliantly abstract and freeform.
Spin

Bartees Strange on Independent Venue Week, Upcoming Music

“I’m ready to move on to the next thing,” Bartees Strange tells SPIN. It’s a logical impulse, especially since his debut LP, 2020’s Live Forever, restlessly shuffles through genres — indie-rock, folk, emo, hip-hop, soul — like playing cards. October also wasn’t the most optimal time for a life-changing career move: With COVID-19 grinding live music to a halt, Strange couldn’t organically advance the momentum of his late-night spots or year-end accolades.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (7/26)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Tyler, the Creator, Darkside, Altin Gün, and more.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

From the Bay to LA to NY | Tim Atlas Opens Up On ‘QUOTA’ EP

Tim Atlas is an anomaly in the music industry, carving his own lane somewhere in the midst of downtempo R&B, neo-soul, and bedroom pop. Hailing from the Bay Area but now based in sunny Los Angeles, the rising star is a writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist, here to bless audiences around the world with his feel-good vibrations and music.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Watch a new acoustic live session from Tim Easton

While Columbus expat Tim Easton is touring Alaska, a new live session from the songwriter just dropped, and it's a don't-miss for Easton fans. Easton filmed the half-hour Instrumenthead Live session in Nashville to help photographer Michael Weintrob raise funds for his new book, Instrumenthead Revealed. (That's Weintrob's press photo of Easton up there.) With just his guitar (Paco) and a harmonica, Easton runs through older tunes like "The Weight of Changing Everything," which I first heard on a burned CD-R Easton sold at a Rumba Café show back in 2008 (complete with stapled construction paper casing and titled Highway 62 Love Songs), and Ammunition track "Dear Old Song & Dance."
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Dubstep Electronic Dance Music

Dubstep is a style of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It is normally characterised by thick, heavy, trance-inducing rhythms with prominent sub bass frequencies. This kind of music often has a similar “dub” vibe to that of drum & bass, but with less hi-hats and more classic vinyl wobbles.
MusicSpin

Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard Join Forces on ‘Only Love’

The two Grammy-nominated artists, Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard, best known as the frontman of Death Cab for Cutie, have teamed for the new song “Only Love.” The track is out now via Mom + Pop/Ninja Tune. This is the first major electronic collaboration Gibbard has done since his RIAA platinum-certified...
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
MusicResident Advisor

Yves Tumor - The Asymptotical World

A dazzling EP of emotional, out-of-this-world love songs. Yves Tumor loves to keep us guessing—they can switch genres from soaring pop balladry to gothy shoegaze at the drop of a beat. If you've ever tried to explain their sound to someone, you know that you'd be better off just playing the music out loud first. Words don't really cut it. Beyond just the music, a muted online presence and one of the most eclectic aesthetics around has exalted Yves Tumor to near-mythical status. Still, hearing that their newfound hobby over lockdown was furniture design and reupholstery came as quite the surprise. "I'm deconstructing stuff and turning it into something else, as opposed to creating something from scratch," they explained in an an interview with Michéle Lamy. The approach is reflected back into the music on their latest EP, The Asymptotical World, where Yves Tumor takes liberties with vintage rock sounds. Genre-wise, it's their most focused effort yet, but it's also distinctly Yves Tumor—unflinching and unbounded. Opener "Jackie," with its crunchy drums and grunge-inspired guitar line, lands with the subtlety of a comet. On the rip-roaring pop-punk of "Crushed Velvet," each instrument howls and shrieks like they're giving you all that they've got. (The hook on this song has been stuck in my head for the past week.) Elsewhere, the vocal stylings and busy instrumentation on "Katrina" transported me back to Blink-182's "I Miss You," a comparison that made more sense on discoxvering that Chris Greatti—who has previously worked with Blink-182—co-produced the EP. This borrowing, and subsequent mutation, of elements from late '80s rock, early '00s punk and psychedelia means The Asymptotical World can be as noisy and off-rails as it likes without ever feeling inaccessible. Yves played a variety of roles in volatile relationships over the course of this brief EP. They come across as jilted and disturbed on "Jackie," but on "Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both Of Them" they're stoic and steeled: "How can I miss you / If you won't go away" they utter in monotone, a hurricane-proof vocal performance amidst a cyclone of searing guitar and biting drums. There's a cheekiness to Tumor's vocal delivery, even when sex and depravity hang off of romantic declaration. They're the words of someone who wants to be loved but won't necessarily risk giving it back. The Asymptotical World seizes on the flashes of abrasive guitar and '90s rock from last year's Heaven To A Tortured Mind LP. Here, they fully realize that sound, transforming into a swaggering, devilish rockstar. It's a short but densely layered EP littered with moments of undeniable mastery. Mind you, it's no easy ride—lines like "These days have been tragic / I ain't sleepin' / Refuse to eat a thing" portray a tortured soul surrounded by other tortured souls. Among all the bruised love and lingering torment, it seems like everyone is sick in Yves Tumor's asymptotical world—it's just that nobody else quite knows it as well as they do.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bomb the Music Industry!’s ‘Vacation’ turns 10 – a milestone for Jeff Rosenstock and DIY indie-punk

For Jeff Rosenstock, "Bomb the Music Industry!" was more than just a clever name. After his excellent ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches had burnt out in the mid 2000s, Jeff was left with boundless creativity but no interest in the business aspect that was commonplace in music, especially at a time when a major label feeding frenzy was still sweeping punk. So he started BTMI!, which was originally a bedroom solo project (hence the name of his 2005 debut album, Album Minus Band), but which blossomed into a collective of musicians who could co-exist without the same pressures of band life that caused ASOB to implode. The fiercely DIY collective gave away their music for free, and spray-painted their band name on shirts free of charge for anyone who wanted a BTMI tee. For vinyl releases, they eventually linked up with the likeminded Mike Park and his label Asian Man Records (whose Twitter bio is "I hate the music biz but love music").
MusicNYS Music

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Blues Rock Single “Notches”

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single “Notches” from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that isn’t like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan.
Musickexp.org

Feedback: Miki Berenyi & KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop of Piroshka

Welcome to the latest edition of Feedback, a look (down) at the pedalboards and equipment of some of our favorite musicians. Today, we hear from Miki Berenyi & KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop, longtime partners, parents, and both revered guitarists in their own right — Berenyi as co-founder of Lush, the most ethereal band to ever tour Lollapalooza in the '90s, and Moose as guitarist for, well, Moose, a cult fave band who straddled the line of shoegaze and jangle-pop 'til their 2000 demise. The pair are joined by Elastica drummer Justin Welch and Modern English bassist Mick Conroy to form Piroshka, a band who has entranced us since their 2018 debut album Brickbat.
Los Angeles, CASpin

Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’

“Canaries” is the guitar-pounding new single by Los Angeles-based post-punk band, Cuffed Up, led by their Fender-slinging vocalist, Sapphire Jewell. The music video, which she directed, is grainy and off-kilter — just like the song. “The nature of the beast, you choose to say the least,” Jewell sings tremulously over...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Sugababes release remix of debut single Overload by Metronomy and Tatyana

Sugababes have released a remix of their debut single Overload as part of the 20th anniversary reissue of their first album One Touch. The trio's pop-R&B debut has been reworked into a UK garage-influenced track, courtesy of Metronomy and rising British pop artist Tatyana. Listen below:. Member Siobhan Donaghy said:...
CelebritiesSpin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Guest Danny Clinch

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with legendary photographer/director Danny Clinch. In their conversation, the two discussed Clinch’s beginnings as a photographer (which included smuggling cameras into shows), his history with this publication and how the New Jersey native got to work with the Garden State’s favorite son: none other than Bruce Springsteen.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Torres Thirstier

Mackenzie Scott has been at this for a while. When she emerged under the name Torres in 2013, she came with a backstory that has become increasingly familiar in indie rock. After growing up in a conservative religious household, she turned to music to document her complicated relationship with faith and her sheltered upbringing. Informed by her affection for country and a teenage obsession with Broadway, her songs were blistering and raw and narrative-based. Scott has a sharp wit — something she directly acknowledged with the title of last year’s Silver Tongue — and her songs are backdrops for showing off that lyrical prowess. Over the course of four albums, she’s interrogated her profession as a songwriter and come to terms with her queer identity; she has written about love and heartbreak and mortality and the future.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Virgin Hotels' Presents Summer Sessions, The Ultimate Entertainment Experience In Dallas & Nashville

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the growing lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, in partnership with Virgin Voyages and Belvedere invites guests to a summer-long entertainment experience Summer Sessions at Virgin Hotels. Guests are invited to cool off at Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville and enjoy a party-packed weekend of musical programming, retail pop-ups and drag brunches this July and August.
Beauty & FashionSpin

New Tom Petty Video Features the Venus de Milo in Joshua Tree

In 1996, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers provided the soundtrack for the John Mahoney and Jennifer Anniston-starring rom-com, She’s the One. But in Saturday Night Fever-fashion, the film was instantly dwarfed by the songs — many of which came from the prolific period when Petty was recording his solo folk-rock masterpiece, Wildflowers, with producer Rick Rubin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy