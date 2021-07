Every time I scroll through Instagram, I’m envious of all the designer pieces owned by influencers and celebrities. When I try to shop for these luxury brands, I have to sort the prices “low to high” to see things that just might fall into the upper end of my budget. I could always buy a fake from Amazon, but it cannot replicate the feeling of owning a true haute couture item. Nonetheless, I’ve figured out how to bling on a budget with my online shopping skills.