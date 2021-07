Over the past few weeks, we’ve been patiently waiting for the official start to Lollapalooza. This 4-day festival is all the talk on social media and we know that a lot of you are attending, but also, some of us have responsibilities. So if you don’t feel like spending your hard earned money or just don’t feel like joining the crowd of 100,000+ people at this iconic festival, you might be in luck. In mid-June, organizers revealed the schedule for Lollapalooza aftershows, with acts taking a break from the fest to take the stage at local music venues throughout the weekend and the days leading up to Lolla.