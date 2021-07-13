Cancel
Ready to Try the New Beyond Chicken? Here’s Where It’s Available

By Tanya Flink
vegnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a dozen brands of vegan chicken nuggets, tenders, and wings can be found on supermarket shelves, but until recently, this common freezer food was harder to find while dining out. Beyond Meat is changing that. Last week, it announced a mass distribution of its new Beyond Chicken Tenders to over 400 food service locations nationwide. We’re not listing all of them—we need time to go out and try them for ourselves, but we did want to give a shout out to the most popular chain and independent restaurants carrying the latest meaty product from Beyond Meat. Pull up Google Maps to find the restaurant nearest you.

