Reflections

• The monthly meeting of the Retail Merchants’ association was “up in the air” last night. This statement is literally true, for the luncheon and business meeting were held on the roof of the Newman department store, which is one of the highest spots in Arkansas City. … The chief feature of the evening was a talk by R.T. Keefe, secretary and treasurer of Henneberry & Co., concerning his recent trip to San Francisco to attend the convention of the National Credit Men’s association. … Mr. and Mrs. Keefe went from here to Ellsworth, where they caught the credit men’s special Pullman to Denver. They stopped for a visit in Salt Lake City and then proceeded to Los Angeles, where they were shown the city … including the large moving picture studios at Hollywood. They were entertained by Frederick Ward, the noted actor, and by Will Rogers, the famous cowboy and screen comedian. … In regard to the convention (in San Francisco) … Mr. Keefe said, “I have never seen a more thorough understanding and co-operative spirit exhibited by any body of men.”