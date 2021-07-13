Rebecca Ann Cecil Styons entered eternal rest on July 7, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Maidia Heirs Cecil. Rebecca leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Joshua Bryant (Natalee) Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Joseph Ryan Styons (Katie), Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Jessica Pierce, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Jazmine Pierce, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three brothers; one sister; her very special significant-other, Christopher Seymore, Camden, North Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. You may leave on -line condolences at www.beachrivers.com. Beach River Funeral Home is Expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Styons family.