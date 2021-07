Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.