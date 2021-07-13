Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre UIDAI

dallassun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Amiya Kumar KushwahaNew Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and UIDAI on a businessman's plea claiming that his Aadhaar Card number had been compromised and illegally linked to two unidentified overseas entities without his authorisation. The businessman has knocked...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Delhi Hc#Ani#The Delhi High Court#Uidai#Aadhaar Card#The High Court#Aadhar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiadallassun.com

Delhi HC directs Saket Gokhale to remove defamatory tweets

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): In the age of social media, desecration of the reputation of a public figure has become child's play, said Delhi High Court on Tuesday while directing RTI activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri. The court...
Indiadallassun.com

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
Indiadallassun.com

Delhi HC adjourns hearing petitions

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging Whatsapp's new Privacy Policy for August 27. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday found no urgency in the matter and deferred the hearing for the next date.
Sportsdallassun.com

Arjun Awardee Player moves Delhi HC

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Five-time Paralympian (Rifle Shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of selected shooters for Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Delhi HC for CBI probe into email sent from I-T portal

Jul. 20—The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe an email allegedly sent from the income tax (I-T) department's e-filing portal to a private firm granting them an adjournment after a senior tax official denied sending the email and said it could be a forgery.
Businessdallassun.com

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

CBI can probe postings as part of Deshmukh case: Bombay HC

Jul. 23—Mumbai The Bombay high court on Thursday dismissed a petition by the state government for dropping two paragraphs in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR related to the probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and other unknown persons. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde...
Indiathewestsidegazette.com

Litigation Filed In India’s Supreme Court Over Pegasus Spyware Row

NEW DELHI — A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in India’s Supreme Court seeking the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Pegasus spyware row. The litigation was filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma in India’s apex court. Sharma sought direction from the top...
Worlddallassun.com

Delhi HC to pronounce order on Lakshmi Puri's plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court will pronounce on Tuesday the order on former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri's petition against activist Saket Gokhale over his tweets questioning the sources of income of the ex-envoy. Delhi High Court had on last Thursday hearing the plea of...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
TechnologyFlorida Star

Indian Court Adjourns Petitions Challenging WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy To Aug 27

NEW DELHI — An Indian court adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp’s new privacy policy to August 27. A Delhi High Court bench of Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on July 22 found no urgency in the matter and deferred the hearing for the next date. WhatsApp’s new privacy policy announced on Jan. 4, 2021, […]
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

SC junks DJB's plea against Haryana over water shortage

Jul. 24—The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a contempt plea filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) seeking more water from Haryana to meet the Capital's drinking water needs. The board approached the court alleging that Haryana was in contempt of a February 29, 1996 order the Supreme Court passed, requiring the state to provide enough water to keep the reservoirs at Wazirabad and Hyderpur full to their capacity.
Environmentthe-reporter.net

Delhi

We’ve had quite a rainy July so far, so we’re hoping the rest of the summer is a little bit drier. Last week’s trivia question was “What magazine featured a painting of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Indiadallassun.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management. The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.
Agriculturedallassun.com

Mango varieties from north India on showcase in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group on Thursday organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy