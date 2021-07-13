Cancel
Oversized Goldfish Are Taking Over One Minnesota Lake Causing Issues For Local Fish

By Jaclyn Diaz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePesky, oversized goldfish are causing problems in Minnesota. Authorities in Burnsville, Minn., have urged residents and owners of pet goldfish, not to dispose of the family pet in lakes and ponds. The city tweeted a warning that doing so has resulted in the take over of one local lake by overgrown goldfish.

Kingsland, TXPosted by
CNN

Family shocked to find float covered in invasive Zebra mussels at Lake LBJ

KINGSLAND, Texas – There are 27 lakes in Texas that are classified as being infested with an invasive species known as zebra mussels, including Lake Lyndon B. Johnson. Recently, a homeowner in the Kingsland area shared a photo to social media showing a float her family keeps in the water at Lake LBJ that’s completely covered in zebra mussels.
Missouri StateKMOV

Fisherman snags 9-pound goldfish at Missouri lake

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A fisherman in Blue Spring recently snagged a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish. The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tim Owings was fishing at Lake Remembrance over the weekend when he caught the once pet. "When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause...
Missouri StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Two Monster Goldfish Recently Caught In Virginia And Missouri

While most commonly associated with fish tanks and festival prizes, goldfish are actually a naturally occurring wild species of fish too. The term goldfish refers to a variety of variations of members of the carp family that are native to the freshwaters of east Asia. Goldfish have been selectively bred for color and kept as pets for more than 1,000 years. They can also hybridize with other members of the carp family.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Goldfish Released into Minnesota Lake Growing to Gargantuan Size: PHOTO

A fish that is normally the staple of some of the tiniest fish tanks on the market is now big enough to weigh down an ordinary fishing pole. Monster goldfish have taken over Keller Lake in Minnesota. As an invasive species in the lake, these monster goldfish are wreaking absolute havoc on the local ecosystems. For whatever reason, people have decided to release their pet fish in the lake.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Thousands Of Fish Burst From Plane And Plummet Into Lake In Mesmerizing Video

Wildlife officials in Utah restocked lakes across the state last week by giving some fish a free skydiving session. A viral video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month shows one of the agency’s planes flying over a lake by Utah’s Boulder Mountain on July 6. Suddenly, the plane’s hatch opens and out tumble thousands of young brook trout and tiger trout (called fingerlings, per The New York Times) in a torrent of water. The creatures twist and turn and flop about until they disappear under the lake’s surface. The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading, according to a Facebook post﻿ by the agency.
13abc.com

Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a growing problem around the country. People dumping pet goldfish in ponds, rivers and lakes. Some of those fish are ending up the size of footballs. People dumping goldfish in natural waterways is a serious concern in some states. It’s happening here too. A University...
Minnesota StateNWI.com

Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Officials in Minnesota said they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes. The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae...
Animalswsgw.com

Football-sized goldfish invade lakes and ponds

Residents in Minnesota are being reminded not to dump their goldfish in ponds and lakes, and for good reason. Someone fishing in Burnsville recently pulled a giant goldfish out of Keller Lake – an odd sight, yet one that is becoming common in the United States. In a tweet on...
Strathmere, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Video Shows Shark On the Prowl Off Strathmere, NJ

I laugh (out loud) every time I see one of the stories about a shark that was "track right off the Jersey Shore." You can find out all about shark tagging and where the tagged sharks are "spotted" on the OCEARCH Shark Tracker website. Those sharks aren't really spotted - not with someone's eyes any way. It's more of an "electronic radar tracking."

