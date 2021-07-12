Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

Somerset County to Hold Free Document Shredding Event on July 17

By Lauren Hoffman
wctcam.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEWATER, NJ – Help guard against identity theft by bringing personal documents to “Operation Secure Shred.” Residents can take advantage of a FREE, easy and secure way to get rid of personal documents on Saturday, July 17, at the Somerset County Public Works Garage (North County Facility), located at 411 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08807, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the trucks are filled to capacity. The event will occur rain or shine.

