Somerset County to Hold Free Document Shredding Event on July 17

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Help guard against identity theft by bringing personal documents to “Operation Secure Shred.” Residents can take advantage of a FREE, easy and secure way to get rid of personal documents on Saturday, July 17, at the Somerset County Public Works Garage (North County Facility), located at 411 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08807, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the trucks are filled to capacity. The event will occur rain or shine.