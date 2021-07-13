Cancel
What does it take to make a car truly circular?

By Antonella Ilaria Totaro
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a platform for all the players in the automotive supply chain that relies on field knowledge, partnerships, funding and creativity to develop the technologies and business models of the car of the future, as well as eliminate emissions from its use and production. This is the central goal of the Circular Cars Initiative (CCI), a collaboration between the private and public sectors to reinvent the field and prepare it for a climate scenario with an increment of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

