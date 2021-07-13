5 opportunities for transport to play a starring role in countries' climate ambitions

Gerber, the early childhood nutrition leader, today announced its Climate Forward Nutrition1ambition to pioneer on-farm research and invest in regenerative agriculture techniques to ensure the ingredients for our nutritious food for baby are produced in a way that increases biodiversity and soil health, and reduces water usage. As part of this ambition, Gerber has also committed to carbon neutrality across its baby food portfolio by 2035 through collaboration with a third-party carbon neutral certifier, with 100% of its Organic portfolio and Natural pouches and glass jars set to be carbon neutral in 2022. Gerber is the first U.S. company to announce its commitment to produce carbon neutral baby food products, representing the most ambitious climate commitment in the industry, and the integration of Gerber’s long-standing sustainable practices and new innovations that will reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.