Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

ChargePoint, shaping the future of mobility

By Seema Nayyar
GreenBiz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is sponsored by HSBC. Widespread availability of charging outlets is instrumental in making electric vehicles (EVs) a viable option for drivers. ChargePoint, a California-based company that installs and operates networked EV charging stations, has been building this aspect of the EV market — expected to be worth $700 billion by 2026 — for 13 years.

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargepoint#Free Mobile#Economy#Smartphone App#Chargepoint#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
EconomyInvestorPlace

Consider Chargepoint as EV Infrastructure Becomes Ripe for Growth

One of the biggest trends over the past several years has been the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). As an investor interested in the rapid growth of that market, I’ve found plenty of EV companies to choose from. Many are startups and others are established automakers, but names from both categories will eventually fall by the wayside. Because of that risk, you should consider Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) instead. This company is the world’s largest EV charging network. Some electric vehicle stocks are going to do far better than others during the transition to electric, but CHPT stock is a play on the one thing we can be certain of: the need for more EV charging infrastructure.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

ChargePoint Acquires Volkswagen Backed E-Mobility Company For $294M

Electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has acquired e-mobility provider has·to·be for about $294 million in cash and stock. (1$ = 0.85 €). Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) is an investor and a key stakeholder in has·to·be. The company expects this transaction to close in 2021. The has·to·be...
BusinessTechCrunch

ChargePoint to buy European charging software startup for $295M

Through the deal, ChargePoint gains more than just 125 employees and the company’s operating software, which manages more than 40,000 networked ports in Europe. The acquisition will give ChargePoint a boost in its pursuit to gain market share beyond North America, as well as VW Group as a strategic partner.
Businessaithority.com

ChargePoint Announces Agreement to Acquire Leading European E-Mobility Technology Provider Has·to·Be in Transaction Valued at €250 Million

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ChargePoint’s industry leadership and accelerate pace of electrification across Europe. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire has·to·be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. This transaction comes as Europe is among the fastest-growing markets for EV sales worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, ChargePoint will acquire has·to·be for a total purchase price of approximately €250 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Posted by
Luke Fitzpatrick

The Future Of Business: 5 Trends That Will Shape The New Normal

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of business. With lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions, as well as rapid changes in technology, behaviors, expectations, preferences, and values, how businesses operate and employees collaborate has been significantly altered, shaping the ‘new normal.’
IndustryThe Drum

What Are the 3 Trends Shaping the Future of Smart Packaging?

With the rapid and wide adoption of QR technology over the last 12 months, brands are increasingly recognising the opportunity and don’t want to miss out. We’re now using QR codes for everything from checking in at a restaurant or pub, to finding a menu and ordering food. This increased adoption and understanding of QR codes is universal and impacting all ages – everyone now understands how to use a QR code – and how quickly and easily it can deliver access to key information.
Carselectrek.co

Two-wheelers replacing four: Is the IAA’s new focus on mobility a glimpse of the future for global cities?

The Frankfurt Auto Show, better known in many circles by its German initials IAA, was the biggest automotive show in the world. But if the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that the world is changing – and quickly. Transportation has been one of the most affected areas of society, and that’s hitting consumers everywhere from their pocketbooks to their trade shows.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry will Foster Growth of Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market, Says Fact.MR

Fuel cell interconnectors are being used in a variety of applications ranging from small to large. One of the factors driving the fuel cell interconnectors market is growth in the automobile industry. Increase in the need for transportation is driving the automobile sector, thus creating demand for fuel cell interconnectors. Automobile manufacturers have been using fuel technology in vehicles, such as buses, scooters and bicycles, which provides advantages over diesel or gas engines as the level of emissions are zero or low. In addition, it also helps balance the heat, is highly resistant to corrosion and more efficient.
EconomyInvestorPlace

ChargePoint May Suffer From the EV Boomerang Effect

As a charging station for electric vehicles, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) theoretically represents the best investment to advantage this burgeoning market. Essentially, with CHPT stock, you’re not betting on which team will win the big one. Instead, you’re selling tickets to the game. Of course, that concept hasn’t consistently bolstered ChargePoint’s investment...
CarsJalopnik

The 2022 Zero FXE Is Shaped Like The Future

Why do electric motorcycles have to look like gas motorcycles? For EV motorcycle mainstay Zero, the answer has always been market acceptance. This is the company that has sold more electric motorcycles than any other, so who am I to argue with them? With the FXE, however, Zero is dipping a toe into the electric aesthetic pool, and among other mixed metaphors, it’s a fucking home run.
TravelSKIFT

3 Ways Local and Domestic Trends Will Shape the Future of Travel

Covid-19 has redefined how many consumers think about travel, which has given rise to new opportunities for the industry. Amidst a flood of short-term local and domestic demand, travel brands will have to navigate long-term changes to how they operate. The travel industry is no stranger to upheaval and disruption,...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Mach49 Catalyzes Growth in Sustainability-Focused Venture Building and Investing for Global 1000 Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, highlights its clients' expanding commitment to investments across sustainable energy, climate tech, EV and sustainable mobility, circular economy, and intelligent infrastructure. Mach49 partners with leading multinationals to build their own internal incubators and accelerators to drive organic growth. The team also helps global businesses design and launch their internal corporate venture capital (CVC) activities — investing, partnering, and M&A. All of Mach49's clients regard sustainability as an important part of their agenda. Clients focused on groundbreaking sustainability ventures and investments include Halliburton Labs of Halliburton Company; TDK Ventures of TDK Corporation; SE Ventures from Schneider Electric; Hitachi; LIXIL Corporation; and RWE Energy; among others.
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

The past, present, and future of mobile ad formats

Mobile advertising has come a long way. While the first SMS message was sent in 1992, it took eight years before anyone cottoned on to its advertising potential, with the initial SMS advert sent out in 2000. Since then, and particularly since the birth of the iPhone in 2007, mobile advertising’s acceleration and the proliferation of ad formats has been staggering. With SMS, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) ads, and eye-catching in-app banners that watched as we blew stuff up with birds, ran through temples and surfed subways, mobile became the digital advertising medium.
Video Gamespittsburghbettertimes.com

How Technology is Shaping the Future of the Gaming World

The gaming industry has progressed significantly in the past few decades. The future of gaming is extremely bright, thanks to technology evolution. A game can be defined as an activity that is done for the purpose of entertainment. A game can be played for pure enjoyment or to learn and perfect new abilities. Because of the innovation and happiness supplied to the players, new technology adds an element of adrenaline to gameplay. The games of tomorrow will no longer be the familiar environment we all know today.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Future Mobility Europe virtual summit – in case you missed it!

More than 30 expert speakers and 750+ delegates came together on July 13th and 14th for Future Mobility Europe, a two-day virtual summit by Automotive World focusing on the business models, technologies, and trends shaping the future of mobility. We recorded all 16 sessions so you can re-live your favourite...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Behind GM's plan to help suppliers buy clean energy

General Motors’ commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 means more than just transitioning to electric vehicles — although that is a huge part of the strategy. One of its latest initiatives extends that thinking to its supply chain. Through a new partnership with Shell and its subsidiary MP2 Energy, the automaker is looking to help tackle its Scope 3 emissions by offering its suppliers in Texas the ability to buy renewable energy from Shell at a discount.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Creating circular cities hinges on valuing embodied carbon

Becoming carbon neutral by 2030 is becoming a civic moonshot of our time. Creating carbon neutral cities requires major carbon emissions reductions complemented by carbon removal — implying energy efficiency, 100 percent renewable power, more resilient and flexible grids, powering through the electrification of everything, and more. Circular economies will...
Technologychainstoreage.com

Modern security analytics are shaping the ‘store of the future’

Throughout history, human beings have been notoriously bad at predicting the future of technology. Western Union famously believed the telephone had “too many shortcomings” to be a serious method of communication. Charlie Chaplin thought movies were a fad. And, of course, too many people to count thought the Internet would never catch on. This had made most people today understandably skeptical when terms like “the store of the future” are thrown around.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How a CDP Will Shape the Future of Hotel Marketing

There’s an interesting dichotomy taking shape within the world of hotel marketing: Guests are asking that their experiences be uber-personalized – they’re annoyed by constant, generic emails with offers that don’t make sense for them – while at the same time companies like Apple, Google and Facebook are moving to protect user data, which limits hotel companies’ ability to track travelers’ search and spending habits.
EconomyInvestorPlace

ChargePoint Holdings Stock Has a ‘Filling Station’ Problem

For ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT), and indeed for all the companies involved in electric car charging, a key question remains unanswered. What will an electric “gas” station look like? Will you still be able to “trust your car to the man who wears the star?”. We know how gasoline engines fill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy