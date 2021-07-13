High-efficiency cooling should be a climate priority

Climate change should be treated as an emergency in the same way as Covid-19, according to a new study.Governments should keep the public informed about climate emergencies in the same way they have with data during the pandemic, research led by the Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) Centre for Climate Justice said. The study comprised an online survey and interviews with participants from public, private and third-sector organisations in the Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa.Participants in the study observed that climate change, "despite being more deadly than the virus", has "failed to elicit the same level of...