Morton Grove, IL

Morton Grove police: Woman loses $15,000 in lottery scam

By American People News
americanpeoplenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman lost $15,000 in a scam that was reported July 6. According to police, the woman said she was approached by two people who told her they had won $800,000 in the Mega Millions lottery, but needed $15,000 in cash in order to collect the winnings. The pair offered to share some of the winnings with the woman if she provided them with the $15,000, which she agreed to do, police said. After withdrawing the money from two different banks and giving it to the pair outside Dollar Tree, 6929 W. Dempster St., the woman was reportedly told to go inside the store and make a small purchase. When she exited the store, the pair and her money were gone, police said.

