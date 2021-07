Watch: Jason Sudeikis Talks Ted Lasso's Angrier Side in Season 2. TV's fall premiere dates are here, and it really does feel like nature is healing. ABC, CBS, NBC and the CW have all released their fall premiere schedules, and most of the broadcast shows are back to premiering in September and October. Hopefully, if all goes well these next few months, we might not even have to watch characters speak dialogue through masks! TV, at least, might look normal once again.