Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

Billings Blue Jays 8, Billings Cardinals 7 (9 innings) Highlights: Playing at Pirtz Field, Kayden Keith singled in the winning run for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals had tied the game at 7-all with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays received doubles from Sy Waldron and Ethan Chaney. Hunter Doyle doubled for the Cardinals. Davis Chakos finished with three hits for the Blue Jays. Kade Vatsndal and Chase Wise furnished two hits each for the Cardinals.