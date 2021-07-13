Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Large number of pharmacists electronically recording vaccinations on Australian national register, report shows

By Thiru Gunasegaran
Healthcare IT News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance in Australia has published a report indicating that a majority of surveyed pharmacists have been electronically recording vaccinations on the Australian Immunisation Register. This is the first study of its kind, providing evidence of pharmacists' practices for providing immunisation services; recording and...

www.healthcareitnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacists#Vaccinations#National Register#Australian#Air#Nip#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Australia
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
CelebritiesBBC

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
BusinessPosted by
Upworthy

A juice company dumped orange peels in a national park. Here's what it looks like now.

In 1997, ecologists Daniel Janzen and Winnie Hallwachs approached an orange juice company in Costa Rica with an off-the-wall idea. In exchange for donating a portion of unspoiled, forested land to the Área de Conservación Guanacaste — a nature preserve in the country's northwest — the park would allow the company to dump its discarded orange peels and pulp, free of charge, in a heavily grazed, largely deforested area nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy