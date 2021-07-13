Cancel
Business

Microsoft and NEC Expand Strategic Partnership to Boost Business Resiliency and Growth

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Corp. and NEC Corporation on Tuesday announced an expansion of their decades-long collaboration. Through a new multi-year strategic partnership, the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Satya Nadella
