After John Andrews released his 2017 album, Bad Posture, his world turned upside down. His band The Yawns—with whom he was living in a big house in Barrington, N.H.—broke up, leaving him with an empty van and the need for some soul-searching. So the singer/guitarist set out on a solo trek across the United States that led him to start writing what would become his third album on Woodsist, Cookbook.