Huawei Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Tech for Good: Sustainable Social Development with ICT

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei recently released its 2020 Sustainability Report. The company has been publishing this annual report for 13 consecutive years. The 2020 report explains the major progress that Huawei has made over the past year in its four strategies for sustainability: digital inclusion, security and trustworthiness, environmental protection, and a healthy and harmonious ecosystem.

