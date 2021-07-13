Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Briggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Email Marketing#Digital Marketing#Bimi#Today Validity#Bimi#Gmail#Yahoo#Fastmail#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Mparticle#Dmarc#Vmc#Certification Authority#A Certificate Authority#Phish#Frankly Media#Esports Media Partnership#Monetize Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Technologyaithority.com

BIMI Surges Forward With Valimail’s Amplify Solution

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI as a baseline for email security. Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.
Internetdroid-life.com

Gmail With “BIMI” Means More Logos

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Gmail announced this week that BIMI is inbound in a more widespread capacity, which for us consumers, means more logos in place of letters when you see a new email pop into your inbox. BIMI is...
TechnologyTimes Union

Bluefin and System Innovators Announce Partnership for PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and Payment Processing

The security and scope reduction of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution is now available through the System Innovators iNovah platform. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bluefin, the leading provider of payment security technologies including PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and petroleum, has announced...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Neptune Retail Solutions Announces Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) today announces the results of a 14 month digital transformation that now positions the company as the preferred solution for brands and retailers at influencing buying behaviors through disruptive, innovative and results-oriented omni-channel retail solutions. Neptune Retail Solutions Announces...
Technologymediapost.com

Validity Offers VMCs, Certificates That Enable BIMI Use

Validity is offering certificates it says will make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), the standard that allows brands to place their logos next to authenticated emails within supporting email clients. The announcement follows yesterday’s news that Google is supporting BIMI across all Gmail...
Businessmediapost.com

Entrust Partners With Red Siftto To Drive BIMI

Data protection firm Entrust has expanded its partner with Red Siftto to help marketers adopt BIMI (Brand indicators for Message Identification), the standard that allows brands to display their logos with authenticated emails. In addition, Entrust has announced what it says is the general availability of its Verified Mark Certificates...
Economymartechseries.com

Beard O Marketing Announces New Marketing Plan for Local Businesses

Beard O Marketing is pleased to announce a new offer for local businesses. The FREE Marketing Plan comes with 8 pages of marketing plans and marketing solutions that are designed to help businesses get the visibility they need. According to Forbes, more than 50% of businesses don’t have a marketing plan which means they are absolutely clueless on how to start and where to start; those who have a marketing plan only 33% of businesses actually follow it. When it comes to consumers, 81% always research about the business online before they even shop and 74% of customers depend on social media to guide them with their purchasing decisions. All these statistics mean that businesses need a robust marketing plan to stay on top of the game.
Healthaithority.com

Pariveda Solutions Announces Support For AWS For Health Initiative

Pariveda Solutions, a strategic technology and management consulting firm, announces support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further support our clients at the intersection of business, product, and technology to deliver more personalized care, provider support, and ensure operational excellence. Internationally, our team of over 500 talented consultants collaborates to help bring our ideas to life and deliver effectively on innovation and growth for healthcare communities.
Businessmartechseries.com

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company’s Digital Asset Creation and Marketing Capabilities

Bringing EverConvert onboard adds a major component to JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s arsenal for delivering top-tier digital media and marketing services. In anticipation of major national media and marketing initiatives, JZZ Technologies, Inc. has signed an agreement with EverConvert of Greenville, South Carolina, to help streamline the development and management of the Company’s fast-growing Active Lifestyle Media digital portfolio.
Marketsaithority.com

Coinfluence Announces ICO to Empower the Next Generation of Influencer Marketing

The crypto industry has a unique marketing environment – being a cutting-edge industry, traditional marketing strategies have proven to be ineffective at capturing the attention and interest of today’s crypto consumers. Heavy users of social media, the younger crowd relies more on word of mouth than ads or news. According to recent research, the influencer market will reach nearly $14 billion this year, and it is no wonder that this shift in paradigm will be felt in the crypto sphere.
Collegesmartechseries.com

Redtail Technology Expands Training Department, Relaunching Redtail University in Person in 2022

After more than a year of successful RTU Online training sessions for Redtail Technology users, those interested in attending these entertaining, educational offerings in person can get ready to mark their calendars. Redtail University Live is returning in 2022, led by the company’s new Director of Training, Rick Williamson – better known as the charismatic, dynamic financial advisory CRM guru “Ricky Redtail.”
Internetmartechseries.com

PRSA Launches New Search Tool, Powered by CommunicationsMatch, to Help Users Connect with Agencies, Professionals and Service Providers

PRSA has launched a new search tool on the organization’s website to help users identify and shortlist public relations and communications agencies, professionals, and service providers with the expertise that matches their needs. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. Powered by CommunicationsMatch™, an industry-leading search and...
Technologymartechseries.com

Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration to Extend Marketing and Customer Engagement Specifically for Financial Institutions

Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced Total Expert for Salesforce, a powerful integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams, such as advisors, loan officers, and personal bankers. Total Expert for Salesforce–now available for easy and instant download on the Salesforce AppExchange–ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a lifelong customer journey hyper-personalized for financial consumers.
Technologymartechseries.com

ABM Orchestration: From Silo’s to Symphony

In the world of account-based marketing (ABM), “orchestration” is often used as shorthand for coordinated campaign execution. Too often, though, these efforts are really solo endeavors – generated by individual teams or promoting a one-note message, however consistently replicated across marketing channels. But to thrive amidst the challenges of 2021 and beyond, companies need to aim higher – and equip themselves with the tools to achieve true orchestration, which leverages multi-dimensional complexity to deliver uniquely relevant experiences that lay the groundwork for harmonious customer relationships.
Economymartechseries.com

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Independent Study Finds Financial Management Automation is Critical to Maximize Marketing Value

– Marketing Ops solutions solve collaboration and visibility challenges caused by multiple/outdated tools. BrandMaker, the leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management solutions, today announced the results of an independent research study conducted by Forrester Consulting on how marketing organizations can maximize their marketing budgets. Forrester’s research found a significant gap between perceived budget effectiveness and actual operational performance in marketing organizations today. The study highlighted marketers require greater agility through automation to meet customer expectations and business demands.
Gamblingthepaypers.com

Paysafe provides WynnBET with payments and marketing solutions in US

US-based Paysafe, a payments platform, has partnered with WynnBET, the US mobile sports-betting platform to facilitate online payments. The partnership also comes with an affiliate program offered by Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The WynnBET mobile sportsbook has connected to Paysafe to add to online payments for sports bettors in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, and Virginia.
Internetmartechseries.com

OneLogin Eases Adoption of Zero Trust Framework with Delegated Administration

OneLogin, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced the launch of its Delegated Administration offering, which enables organizations to adopt the Zero Trust principle of least privilege access. By empowering IT administrators to easily delegate access on a granular level, organizations can balance productivity requirements with the need to aggressively protect their organization against security threats.
Softwaremartechseries.com

New Nemertes Study Reveals Benefits of Zero Trust Extend Far Beyond Network Security

Nemertes, a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies, announces the release of a Real Economic Value study on Appgate SDP, an industry-leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. The independent study, based on customer interviews with enterprise technology leaders from multiple industries, quantifies the business value and operational impact of Appgate SDP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy