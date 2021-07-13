Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

Beard O Marketing is pleased to announce a new offer for local businesses. The FREE Marketing Plan comes with 8 pages of marketing plans and marketing solutions that are designed to help businesses get the visibility they need. According to Forbes, more than 50% of businesses don’t have a marketing plan which means they are absolutely clueless on how to start and where to start; those who have a marketing plan only 33% of businesses actually follow it. When it comes to consumers, 81% always research about the business online before they even shop and 74% of customers depend on social media to guide them with their purchasing decisions. All these statistics mean that businesses need a robust marketing plan to stay on top of the game.