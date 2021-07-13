Lopez Grange FUN-raiser scheduled for July 17

Winner number 46 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, July 11. The winner of a Glock G43X, 9mm is Gene Bohack. The next drawing will take place Sunday, July 18. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin on Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock at 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski at 936-870- 6836. I will also have some to sell so you can contact me at 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each.