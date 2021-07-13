Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Lopez Grange FUN-raiser scheduled for July 17

By News
Islands' Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Lopez Grange. This year Lopez Grange’s fourth annual quilt show and barn quilt raffle is being held on Saturday, July 17 as part of a FUN-raiser that includes an outdoor movie at dusk. Due to COVID, last year’s show, traditionally held during the fall during harvest time, was canceled.

www.islandsweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Enchanted Quilter#The Enchanted Quilters#National Lampoon#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Mad Fun: July 23

American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, hosts shuffleboard tournaments every Thursday at 6 p.m. with blind draw for partners. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield hosts shuffleboard tournaments every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and New York Strip steak dinners at 5 p.m. every Friday. American Legion...
Jefferson, MDFrederick News-Post

Food, Fun & Fundraisers — July 24

The Jefferson Ruritan carnival runs July 26-31 at the Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson. AYCE platters served nightly from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with fried chicken and roast beef Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; country ham and fried shrimp Tuesday and Friday. The cost is $17 adults, $7 ages 5 to 10 and under age 5 free; no carry out. Rides nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.; $20 armbands sold Monday through Thursday; $22 for Friday and Saturday. Prize bingo, outside food stands and free parking. Nightly entertainment includes Park Avenue on July 26; Full Effect on July 27; Brandy Stills Band on July 28; Memphis Cats/Spinouts and Elvis, July 29; Brushfire July 30; and Inside Out on July 31. More information at jeffersonruritan.org/carnival.
Upton, WYnewslj.com

Upton Fun Days scheduled

Each year the city of Upton celebrates summer with Upton Fun Days, scheduled this year for this weekend from Friday to Sunday. The annual festival kicks off with karaoke on Friday evening, and a bevy of activities slated for Saturday for people of all ages to enjoy. The air show...
Visual Artironcountyreporter.com

Northwoods Art Tour schedule for July

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The artists of the Northwoods Art Tour will welcome guests back to their individual studios and galleries for the 22nd Annual Summer Tour, Friday through Sunday, July 23-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour is organized into 38 unique studios located along the backroads...
Summit, NJunionnewsdaily.com

Summit celebrates the Fourth of July fireworks, food and fun

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit’s 74th annual Fourth of July celebration began on Sunday, July 4, with a flag-raising ceremony at noon at Soldiers Memorial Field. The day was busy with bands, food trucks and games, as well as a children’s decorated-bicycle parade and a grand fireworks display. Event organizer David Guida said he couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out.
Wilton, CTConnecticut Post

'Comedy Night in Wilton' scheduled for July 24

Now that businesses are fully reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, CategoryTen, local restaurants, Cannon Grange, Shahan Islam of Wilton, and comedians are trying to bring back quality live entertainment with Comedy Night in the town at Cannon Grange https://cannongrange.org/ on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at...
Celebrationsmillburysutton.com

Time for summer fun -- local fairs and festivals for July

ST. MARY OF CARMEN FESTIVAL: July 14-18, Pellegrini Park, Hawthorn Street, Newton. Rides and games, live music, processions and more. Information: https://www.stmaryofcarmen.org/festival. HYANNIS SUMMER ARTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL: July 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Village Green. Free admission, rain or shine. More than 75 booths of...
Anderson, TXNavasota Examiner

July fun events at Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Winner number 46 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, July 11. The winner of a Glock G43X, 9mm is Gene Bohack. The next drawing will take place Sunday, July 18. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin on Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock at 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski at 936-870- 6836. I will also have some to sell so you can contact me at 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Please support ‘Christmas in July’ fund raiser

Ever wonder how Natchez gets its sparkle during the holiday season?. All the glitz, glamour, and festivities you enjoy each year is made possible by YOU!. Without community support, our small group of men and women volunteers would not be able to dazzle you with a city draped in lights and garland, and family-friendly events that last the whole season.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

July 16 Is Family Fun Friday In Greenville

Another Family Fun Friday event will take place in downtown Greenville this Friday, July 16. Jes Adam, city tourism director, told WGEL the theme is “Arts and Music”. Attendees will be able to make crafts for free and take them home. There will be many games open to everyone, along with sidewalk chalk, and a singalong time.
Brevard County, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Diamond Royale fund raiser to benefit Promise Inc.

BREVARD COUNTY — Glitz, glamour and casino-style games await guests of the second annual Diamond Royale fundraising event which will benefit Promise in Brevard. It takes place on Friday September 17 at the Audi Melbourne showroom. Porsche Mercedes-Benz Audi is the Title Sponsor for the event. The Audi Melbourne showroom...
Belleville, ILbelleville.net

Suds of Love Event Scheduled for Wed., July 28

Hosted and facilitated by Belleville's General & Community Assistance Office, this event assists individuals and families with their laundry needs. The event is 100% donation driven. For more information, please call 618-212-4379. Learn more about the City's GCA Program via the link below.
Charitieseasttexasradio.com

Deport VFD Fund Raiser Saturday

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fundraising meal and auction on Saturday, July 24, at 6:00 pm at the Deport School Cafeteria. The dinner will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, dessert and water or tea. In addition, there are a wide variety of auction items sold to the highest bidder.
De Motte, INNewsbug.info

The Connection Center holds car show as fund-raiser

DeMOTTE — The Connection Center community organization of DeMotte held its first car show on Saturday, July 17 and had a good-sized turnout of both vehicles and onlookers despite the unseasonably wet weather that the area has been experiencing. The event, held in the center’s parking lot at Calvary Assembly...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks scheduled for July 22 and 24

POCATELLO — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, is pleased to announce the 2021 season features productions of “A Midsummers Night’s Dream” on July 22 and “Cymbeline” July 24 on the ISU quad at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The plays are free and open to the public, so plan ahead to get a good seat on the lawn.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Blood drive scheduled for Friday July 16

ALPENA, Mich. – With several events beginning tomorrow, you could kickoff your weekend right by making a difference. As blood supply is a major concern across the country, a blood drive is scheduled Friday July 16 in Alpena. Versiti blood center of Michigan will host a drive at Word of...
Cresco, IACresco Times

Cheerleader fund-raiser saluting volunteers, helpers

CRESCO - Last November and before, yards were filled with political signs that made some people frown as they drove by. Well this summer, there are signs in yards as well, but they make a person smile because they are happy signs. The Crestwood High School cheerleaders are having a...
Phillips County, COholyokeenterprise.com

Fair has fun scheduled for everyone

Phillips County Fair is Raisin’ the Steaks this year with a packed schedule of activities Tuesday-Sunday, July 20-25. A circus performance is one of the new activities for this year’s fair. It will begin Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m. Phillips County Raceway will have plenty of action at this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy