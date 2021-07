There continue to be strong headwinds created by multiple financial asset classes which have continued to pressure gold pricing. As of 4:19 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1802.30, which is a net decline of $3.20 (-0,18%). Silver is also trading under pressure, with the most active September 2021 Comex contract fixed at $25.26 after factoring in today’s decline of $0.12 (-0,49%).