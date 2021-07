Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar got hit rather hard across the board during the trading session on Wednesday, so it should not come as a huge surprise to see that the market turned around to break below the 200-day moving average. At this point though, the market is still very much in the previous resistance area, suggesting that there could be a bit of support building up in this general vicinity. If that is going to be the case, this could be a launching pad for longer-term traders looking to take advantage of the fact that we had recently broken above a rather significant set of barriers.