Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Daily Tecnical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe currency pair continues to trade within the narrow range between the support at 1.1800 and the resistance at 1.1890. At the moment, the market has no clear direction and the bulls might try to take the trade to 1.1950. Their daily support will be the zone at 1.1844 and their first resistance remains 1.1890. It is likely that the market will need a catalyst before it starts moving in its future direction. This could be the announcement of the consumer price index for the United States today at 12:30 GMT.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Jpy#Gbp#Greenback#Intraday#Eur#Intraweek#Resistance Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Daily resistance continues to hold

AUD/JPY bears are defending a critical daily resistance. There are bearish prospects for a fresh low and deeper test of weekly support. As per prior analysis, AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls come up for air into the bear's lair, the market is stalling in the daily resistance and on continued failures, the bears will be in for another go at the weekly support:
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside extension

The price is meeting a 61.8% Fibonacci confluence with prior lows and the 21-day EMA which would be expected to act as a tough level of resistance. Bears will be seeking a break of the dynamic trendline support to target fresh lows towards 0.6850. The bears will need to get...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Crashes Below 2019 Highs With a 6% Daily Loss

XRP/USD – XRP Rejected At Price Channel Upper Angle. Key Support Levels: $0.5, $0.478, $0.331. Key Resistance Levels: $0.55, $0.62, $0.7. The 6% price fall today caused XRP to break beneath $0.55 (2019 highs). It has been trading inside a descending price channel since the start of June. Last week, the coin was rejected at the upper angle of this channel on numerous days.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Breakout Occurs

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2450 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 110.00

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the USD/JPY ended trading sideways at the 110.00 level and started a decline. During the early European trading hours, the rate had reached below the 109.80 level. Meanwhile, no support was close by as far as the July low level at 109.54. In the case...
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

With the Fed not planning to cut the QE program, the dollar index started moving downward again, triggering a rise in the EUR/USD currency pair (inverse correlation). Investors are waiting for US labor market data and consumer price index data from European countries, which will be released today and tomorrow.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.69; (P) 110.19; (R1) 110.45;. USD/JPY is still staying in range above 109.52 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Also, risk stays mildly on the downside with 111.65 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 109.52, and sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 109.85) will suggest that it’s at least correcting the rise from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Analysis: Decline Likely To Continue

The common European currency declined by 47 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 130.00 level during Wednesday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bearish during the following trading session. The potential target for...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Hovers In Declining Channel With Flat Momentum

EURUSD has been travelling in a downward sloping channel since June 17, standing around the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The RSI is moving horizontally around its mid-level; however, the MACD is still developing above its trigger line in the negative region. Following a successful decline below the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Analysis: Potential Target At 150.50

The British Pound plunged by 92 pips or 0.60% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Wednesday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Klaytn price analysis: Klaytn eyes $1.2 support in fresh daily upswing

KLAY is down by (-11%) in the last 24 hours. Towards the closure of yesterday’s 24-hours price analysis chart, there were more red candlesticks than green ones indicating a bearish market. However, things changed in today’s chart as buyers stormed the market, forcing Klaytn’s price to surge. Sellers could not let the bulls continue dominating the market.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Ignores SMAs

During early Thursday’s trading hours, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate traded in the 1.3820/1.3870 range. Meanwhile, the pair ignored the 55, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3853. In the case of a decline, the currency pair would most likely look for support...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Range Bottom Break Ahead in AUD/CAD?

It’s likely a busy week ahead for AUD/CAD as we’ll get the top tier economic data from both Australia and Canada. Will these latest updates push AUD/CAD to break support or will the bulls get the pair to bounce?. Range Bottom Break Ahead in AUD/CAD?. A little over a week...
Energy Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Petrochemical Analysis

Petrochemicals have diverse applications that touch many areas of our everyday lives, from the production of cosmetics, packaging and electronics, to detergents, clothing and adhesives. The varied properties and uses of this group of substances makes them an important and lucrative chemical class. However, with many steps along the extraction and production process, it is imperative that the quality and purity of petrochemicals can be accurately monitored throughout, ensuring required standards are met.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Analysis: Remains Near 200– Hour SMA

The Australian Dollar grew by 46 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7483 during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

On Tuesday, the US Dollar edged higher by 90 pips or 0.74% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could pressure the...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

On-Chain Analysis: NUPL Analysis of BTC & ETH

In this article, BeInCrypto will take a look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) will be analyzed and compared to the previous bullish cycles, in order to determine if the long-term trend is still bullish. BTC. NUPL is used to calculate profits or...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Analysis: Passes 1,830.00 Level

On Thursday, the yellow metal’s price passed the resistance of the 1,830.00 level. The price managed to do so after finding support in the 1,820.00 level. In the near term future, the metal could continue to gradually surge from one round price level to another. Stronger resistance would be expected from the 1,850.00 marks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy