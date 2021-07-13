Daily Tecnical Analysis

The currency pair continues to trade within the narrow range between the support at 1.1800 and the resistance at 1.1890. At the moment, the market has no clear direction and the bulls might try to take the trade to 1.1950. Their daily support will be the zone at 1.1844 and their first resistance remains 1.1890. It is likely that the market will need a catalyst before it starts moving in its future direction. This could be the announcement of the consumer price index for the United States today at 12:30 GMT.