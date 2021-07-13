The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

It was back to square one for US yields yesterday as a balanced statement by Fed Chair Powell lifted core bonds again to levels seen ahead of Wednesday’s inflation & auction scare. The main message remains that the recovery has further to go to scale back extraordinary monetary policy support. He stands by the view that the inflation uptick will be transitory though added that the Fed will act should things spiral out of control. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries significantly outperformed German Bunds with German yields down 0.7 bps to 3.4 bps in a similar flattening move. The dollar reversed part of Wednesday’s gains with EUR/USD closing at 1.1837 from a 1.1776 open. EUR/GBP saw some return action higher after failing to breach the 0.85 barriers on the downside. Hawkish comments by BoE Ramsden couldn’t change the tide. He said that conditions for tightening policy could come sooner than expected in the forecasts of May. Sterling will probably keep the edge over the euro in the run-up to the August 5 Monetary Policy Report. BoE Saunders today also speaks on the UK (inflation) outlook and could echo Ramsden’s more hawkish views. Mixed UK labor market data this morning fail to inspire trading.