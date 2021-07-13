The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs
The situation with the EUR/USD currency pair remains the same. The price is trading in a narrow range and unlikely to change before the CPI news release. The trend is still bearish. The price is below the change priority level. But the buying pressure is increasing. The price has broken out through 2 resistance levels and is trading above the moving average. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone with slight divergence. Under such market conditions, it is better to trade intraday. For sell positions, traders should wait for a pullback to the priority change level and see the reaction of sellers showing that they are ready to defend the level. Entries for long positions can be searched on support levels.www.actionforex.com
