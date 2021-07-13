Cancel
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Cover picture for the articleThe situation with the EUR/USD currency pair remains the same. The price is trading in a narrow range and unlikely to change before the CPI news release. The trend is still bearish. The price is below the change priority level. But the buying pressure is increasing. The price has broken out through 2 resistance levels and is trading above the moving average. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone with slight divergence. Under such market conditions, it is better to trade intraday. For sell positions, traders should wait for a pullback to the priority change level and see the reaction of sellers showing that they are ready to defend the level. Entries for long positions can be searched on support levels.

Currenciesactionforex.com

GBPUSD Buy Any Dips

The British pound has jumped higher against the US dollar currency after yesterday’s UK CPI report showed that inflation was at its highest since August 2018. GBPUSD bulls may be feeling increasingly confident that a big rally is coming, meaning that buying any dips towards the 1.3800 level appears to be a good strategy. Traders should note that a bullish triple-bottom pattern is also in play across the four-hour time frame.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY At Risk Of Further Losses, 131.00 Holds The Key

EUR/JPY started a fresh decline below the 131.00 support zone. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 131.15 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is consolidating losses above the 1.1780 support. GBP/USD could attempt a decent increase above the 1.3900 resistance zone. EUR/JPY Technical Analysis. The Euro started...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Breakout Occurs

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2450 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Analysis: Remains Near 200– Hour SMA

The Australian Dollar grew by 46 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7483 during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USDJPY Watching Rising Price Channel

The US dollar is under pressure against the Japanese yen currency as the greenback continues to slide after FED Chair Powell’s recent speech. The four-hour time frame shows that the USDJPY pair is trading inside a rising price channel between the 109.70 and 111.50 level. If sellers fail to breach the 109.70 level then a strong rebound towards the top of the channel could take place.
Businessactionforex.com

EUR/PLN Currently Trades At 4.58

It was back to square one for US yields yesterday as a balanced statement by Fed Chair Powell lifted core bonds again to levels seen ahead of Wednesday’s inflation & auction scare. The main message remains that the recovery has further to go to scale back extraordinary monetary policy support. He stands by the view that the inflation uptick will be transitory though added that the Fed will act should things spiral out of control. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries significantly outperformed German Bunds with German yields down 0.7 bps to 3.4 bps in a similar flattening move. The dollar reversed part of Wednesday’s gains with EUR/USD closing at 1.1837 from a 1.1776 open. EUR/GBP saw some return action higher after failing to breach the 0.85 barriers on the downside. Hawkish comments by BoE Ramsden couldn’t change the tide. He said that conditions for tightening policy could come sooner than expected in the forecasts of May. Sterling will probably keep the edge over the euro in the run-up to the August 5 Monetary Policy Report. BoE Saunders today also speaks on the UK (inflation) outlook and could echo Ramsden’s more hawkish views. Mixed UK labor market data this morning fail to inspire trading.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

During yesterday’s trading session, the support level at 1.1770 was not breached and the single European currency appreciated against the U.S. dollar, reaching the resistance at 1.1840. If the resistance in question is not breached, the downtrend will most likely continue, leading to a move towards the support at 1.1770 and potentially 1.1700, if the sell-off gains steam. The main economic news during today’s session that can have an impact on the market is the data on the initial jobless claims for the U.S. that will be announced at 12:30 GMT as well as Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of Congress regarding the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and the state of the economy (13:30 GMT).
Marketsactionforex.com

EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

The price trades above EMA(50) and EMA(100) The EMA(50) and EMA (100) cross, which is favourable for opening an order. The EMA(50) is above EMA(100), which is advantageous for bulls. The MACD indicator is above 0, with the signal line staying neutral. The RSI is above 50. What the possible...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 110.00

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the USD/JPY ended trading sideways at the 110.00 level and started a decline. During the early European trading hours, the rate had reached below the 109.80 level. Meanwhile, no support was close by as far as the July low level at 109.54. In the case...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Analysis: Potential Target At 150.50

The British Pound plunged by 92 pips or 0.60% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Wednesday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBPUSD Potential Triple-Bottom

The British pound is attempting to recover from the 1.3800 level against the US dollar currency ahead of the United Kingdom CPI inflation report. The four-hour time frame shows that if GBPUSD bulls can defend the 1.3740 level then a triple-bottom pattern could be forming. A powerful counter rally in the GBPUSD pair could take hold if this bullish price pattern is confirmed.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Bearish Under 1.1845

The euro currency has fallen sharply against the US dollar after another very strong monthly and annual CPI inflation report from the US economy. The EURUSD pair has a bearish short-term trading bias while the daily candle continues to close below the 1.1845 level. The EURUSD pair could fall towards the 1.1730 support area this week if the 1.1770 support level is broken.

