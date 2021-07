US stocks declined while the greenback soared after the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data showed that the headline consumer inflation rose by 5.4% in June, the highest level since August 2008. This increase was mostly due to soaring prices for used cars as the sector continued facing significant supply costs. This increase was also due to the rising commodity prices, robust consumer demand, and ongoing logistics challenges. According to the WSJ, economists expect that the economy expanded at a 9.1% annual rate in the second quarter. This will be the fastest quarterly increase since the early 1980s. Therefore, the Fed will be under pressure to act in the next few months to curb prices.