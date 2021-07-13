SPX 500 Resumes Uptrend

The DAX rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday but also seems to be struggling right around the previous uptrend line that had been so widely followed. We are just above the 50 day EMA, so that in and of itself is positive, and at this point in time I need to question whether or not we are going to roll over, or if we are simply going to go sideways in this larger consolidation area that we seem to be trying to form.