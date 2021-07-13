Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SPX 500 Resumes Uptrend

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 climbs higher as investors bet on a protracted ultra-loose monetary policy. The latest correction saw strong buying interest at 4290. The rebound was as swift as the pullback, an indication of lasting bullish fever. After lifting offers around 4250, the index has turned the former supply zone into a support.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma Cross#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Recaptures Uptrend Line

The DAX Index rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday to recapture the previous uptrend line that had been broken below. Furthermore, the candlestick closed that the very top of the range, which is a very good sign of strength as well. With that being the case, I think it is only a matter of time before the market goes looking towards the vital 15,800 level, an area that has served as a major topping region a couple of times in the past few months.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Poises to Resume Uptrend

The Ethereum price is trying to keep its upward movement by crossing above the upper boundary of the channel. Since the beginning of July, ETH/USD has been facing a downward trend, trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The daily chart reveals that the coin pushes above the 21-day...
StocksStreet.Com

The Uptrend in RadNet Should Continue

During the "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, one caller asked Jim Cramer about RadNet (RDNT) , the radiology provider. Cramer was bullish on the company so let's check on the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of RDNT, below, we can see that prices have...
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Testing Bottom of the Previous Uptrend Line

The DAX rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday but also seems to be struggling right around the previous uptrend line that had been so widely followed. We are just above the 50 day EMA, so that in and of itself is positive, and at this point in time I need to question whether or not we are going to roll over, or if we are simply going to go sideways in this larger consolidation area that we seem to be trying to form.
Stocksinvesting.com

The Ord Oracle: SPX, Gold Indices

SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) “CNN Fear Creed indicator closed 18 (https://money.cnn.com/data/fear-and-greed/); readings below 20 have marked lows and at least near lows in the past. The 2 day TRIN closed Tuesday at 3.37; readings above 3.00 are bullish. The TRIN is showing there is panic in the market. Also the tick closed at -209 and the TRIN closed at 1.58 today and that combination has been bullish short term. Today’s surge in volume suggests a “Selling Climax”. Most likely there will be a bounce short term that may find resistance on today’s down gap. If the bounce does materialize we plan to sell our long SPX on that bounce. We will send out a short message on the sell of the long SPX position.”
Stocksinvesting.com

SPX: Dead Cat Bounce?

The diverging RSI, MACD, and PMO indicators, as well as the ratio price, on the SPX:VIX ratio are not confirming the rally in the SPX (from June 21)...something I reported on in my post of June 21...so, I'm thinking this latest rally may be a 'dead cat bounce,' and about to turn around.
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
StocksPosted by
WWL-AMFM

Business: Stock market rebounds

Ending a trading week of dramatic rebounds from the major indexes’ pullback a week ago, all three finished Friday at new all-time highs, each posting solid weekly gains of at least 1%. The Dow added 238 points to break the 35,000…
Stocksinvesting.com

SPX FLOW (FLOW) Stock Jumps 22.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) shares ended the last trading session 22.3% higher at $75.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.6% gain over the past four weeks. SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) recorded solid price...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tech Sector Breaks Its Uptrend

When stocks are trending higher, the bulls are in control. When they're heading lower, it's the bears who are in charge. The breaking of a correctly drawn uptrend line shows that the bears may be taking control. It could be the start of a new downtrend. That may be the...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Argenx Se (ARGX): Price Now Near $306.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, ARGX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.36 (0.77%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARGX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on ARGX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
StocksCNBC

S&P 500 hovers near a record ahead of megacap tech earnings

The S&P 500 hovered around its record on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. The broad equity benchmark traded near the flatline after hitting a record closing high in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%, both retreating from their records.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Trimble Inc (TRMB): Price Now Near $83.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TRMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRMB has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
StocksGreenwichTime

US indexes wobble in morning trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73 points, or 0.2%, to 34,986 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Stocksaudacy.com

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 135 Pts Lower; Chinese Clampdown Weighs

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Monday, falling back from record highs ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and a week of earnings from the major tech companies. At 7:10 AM ET (1110 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 135 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

SPX Flow stock set to rally after announcing review of possible sale of company

Shares of SPX FLOW Inc. were indicated up about 5% in premarket trading Monday, after the fluid handling, mixing, blending and thermal heat transfer process technologies company said it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company. The company's announcement comes after it received and rejected an unsolicited buyout bid by Ingersoll Rand Inc. for $85 a share, which followed a previously rejected bid of $81.50 a share. The company said it determined Ingersoll Rand's bids "did not adequately value the company, given its confidence in its potential for increased profit margins and growth. "As a result of additional inquiries received from interested parties, the Board believes it is appropriate to initiate its review of a broad range of strategic alternatives with the goal of delivering the most value to our shareholders," the company said in a statement. Ingersoll Rand's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Year to date, SPX FLOW's stock has rallied 31.3%, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on megacaps, earnings strength

July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Friday and were on track to end the week with gains, helped by megacap growth stocks and strong earnings from social media companies, while a weak forecast from Intel hit chipmakers. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) gained 4.2%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy