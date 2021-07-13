Cancel
AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AUD/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7453 on Monday. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 40 pips or 0.53% against the US Dollar during Monday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to...

CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD downside compelling for the days ahead

AUD/USD downside expectations as the markets buy into the US dollar. The FOMC and domestic CPI data will be the focus for the week ahead. AUD/USD is starting the week off flat in a quiet beginning to what is expected to bring plenty of actin considering what is at stake in the Federal Open Market Committee.
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Bears likely to prevail

On Friday, the Australian Dollar fell by 31 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Binance to delist EUR, GBP and AUD margin trading pairs

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues restricting support for some of its trading services amid an ongoing regulatory crackdown. Binance officially announced Monday that the exchange would delist margin trading pairs for three fiat currencies: the euro, the Australian dollar and the British pound sterling. According to the announcement, Binance will...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downside pressure appears dissipated – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is now forecast to trade within 0.7320 and 0.7450 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we held the view that ‘there is room for AUD to test 0.7415’. Our expectation did not materialize as AUD traded sideways between 0.7357 and 0.7400. The current movement is viewed as part of an on-going consolidation and AUD is expected to trade within a 0.7340/0.7385 range.”
Currenciesrock947.com

Binance stops crypto margin trading against pound, Aussie dollar, euro

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Monday that it would stop offering cryptocurrency margin trading involving the Australian dollar, euro and sterling. The cryptocurrency exchange’s curbs on its services come as a string of regulators across the globe have been issuing warnings about the platform...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD testing significant support

This week’s key highlight will be the US Federal Reserve meeting and it might well be that sellers break important support at 1.1755 on expectations of the above-mentioned event. Despite being very concerned about a new coronavirus strain and possible lockdowns all around the world, financial markets continue pushing the American regulator to make it tighten its monetary policy. Inflation is high and may force the American regulator to be more aggressive. Also, there are risks of seeing a reduction in liquidity on behalf of the Fed, while the European Central Bank is expanding its money printing press capacity. Taken together, these factors are in favour of further USD strengthening.
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bounces Above $34,000

The Bitcoin price prediction is seen gaining 0.82% as bulls keep working hard to nurture a bullish trend from the support at $33,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $38,000, $40,000, $42,000. Support Levels: $30,000, $28,000, $26,000. BTC/USD is currently trading at the $33,926 resistance level...
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Still Biased Lower: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD

AUD/USD - Bearish. The Australian Dollar continued its downward trajectory against the US Dollar this past week. Albeit, AUD/USD trimmed losses into the weekend. Now, a bearish crossover between the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages may open the door to a broader bearish outlook. We have not seen an identical ‘Death Cross’ between the same SMAs on the daily chart since April 2018. Resuming the downtrend entails clearing 0.7290 towards lows from September. Positive RSI divergence is still present, showing that downside momentum is fading. That may precede a bounce towards the near-term SMAs.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Lower lows for the year are likely

The Australian preliminary Commonwealth Bank PMIs signaled economic slowdown. Wall Street’s advance was barely enough to prevent the aussie from collapsing. AUD/USD could fall further in the near-term, and pierce the current 2021 low. The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a fourth consecutive week, closing in the 0.7360 price zone....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency Market: EUR/USD, USD/EM, AUD/NZD Oversold, JPY cross pairs lower

The positive aspect to currency prices is ranges are slowly expanding which means far better trades and profits are in development stages. The week begins for most G28 currencies in fairly neutral territory and translates to an average week to movements. USD in the EM space remains deeply overbought as EM markets continue to dictate USD movements for now week 2.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/AUD Trades Below A Prior Upside Support Line

EUR/AUD traded higher yesterday, after it hit support at 1.5903 on Wednesday. However, today, it hit resistance at the round figure of 1.6000, near the prior upside support line drawn from the low of July 6, and then, it slid again. As long as the rate remains below that upside line, we see decent chances for the bears to take charge again and push the action lower.
RetailDailyFx

GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June

Retail sales rise in June as social spending increases with Euro 2020. GBP/USD has not been able to follow through on the two-day bounce from recent lows despite a good reading for retail sales out this morning. The pair had managed to bounce off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level (1.3577) on Tuesday after a risk-off move saw the pair hit its lowest level in 5 months as the US Dollar was picking up safe-haven demand.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Poised to Whipsaw $0.74 to H4 38.2% Fib at $0.7408

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Closing the book on the month of June had EUR/USD—in the shape of a near-full-bodied bearish candle—touch gloves with familiar support at $1.1857-1.1352 and erase 3.0 percent. A bullish revival shines light on 2021...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares early losses, stays below 0.7400

AUD/USD is moving sideways in a tight range on Friday. PMI data from Australia show a contraction in private sector's business activity. US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 93.00. The AUD/USD pair closed the previous two trading days modestly higher but lost its traction during the Asian trading...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD steadies around 0.7370, looks to close fourth week in the red

AUD/USD lost its traction after edging higher toward 0.7400. AUD/USD looks to close fourth straight week in the negative territory. US Dollar Index holds near 93.00 after mixed PMI data. The AUD/USD pair climbed toward 0.7400 during the European trading hours but lots its traction in the second half of...
Marketsinvesting.com

AUD/USD, NZD/USD And AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/USD beat resistance at 7350/60 to hit the next target of 7385/95 and topped exactly here. NZD/USD hit very strong resistance at 6965/80. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7000. AUD/JPY topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8120/40. Shorts need stops above 8160. Today’s Analysis. AUD/USD hit...

